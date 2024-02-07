Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:22 IST

44 Dogs Saved From Rescue Shelter In Kentucky, 2 Frozen To Death

Ironically touted as a rescue, a Kentucky house yielded dozens of starving dogs, some shivering with two found frozen to death.

Manasvi Asthana
Police contacted the group when they saw dogs trapped in cages or running wild outside on the property on Jan. 14.
Police contacted the group when they saw dogs trapped in cages or running wild outside on the property on Jan. 14. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ironically touted as a rescue, a Kentucky house yielded dozens of starving dogs, some shivering with two found frozen to death. Non-profit Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) revealed that 44 neglected dogs were found in "deplorable conditions" after a tenant faced a sudden medical issue, leading to hospitalisation. Law enforcement alerted the group on Jan. 14, spotting dogs confined in cages or roaming freely, initiating the rescue mission named "Operation Frozen Sorrows," as per a local news outlet. 

The ammonia levels were alarmingly high and the extreme cold necessitated special safety equipment for aiding the dogs. Three deceased dogs were discovered, including two puppies frozen solid, as per the animal rescue organisation.

The dogs exhibited signs of neglect, such as eye injuries, fur loss, internal and external parasites, anemia, gastrointestinal problems, bite wounds and matting. 

“Some of the dogs are emaciated and the majority of the dogs are underweight,” a spokesperson for the rescue group told the station.

The tenant was reportedly running a "purported rescue" from the home, as asserted by the organisation. 

“The alleged rescue operated by the tenant stands as a stark reminder that good intentions must be backed by responsible actions,” said ARC executive director Tim Woodward.

“The suffering of these dogs underscores the ethical responsibility that comes with operating an animal rescue; neglect has no place in the realm of animal rescue and sheltering. This is a very sad situation and a tremendous amount of suffering has ended,” he added.

The rescued dogs were transported to an authentic rescue center in Gallatin, Tennessee, according to the organisation.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 17:22 IST

