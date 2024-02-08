Advertisement

Williamsport: A 23-year-old Indian-American student pursuing his doctorate in mechanical engineering from Purdue University was found dead in a nature preserve on Monday, the Warren County Coroner’s office reported.

The deceased identified as Sameer Kamath had US citizenship and had completed his master’s degree in mechanical engineering in August 2023 from Purdue University, confirmed the coroner’s office.

The news regarding the death of Kamath was released by Warren County Coroner Justin Brummett on Tuesday afternoon (Feb 6).

As per Kamath's LinkedIn profile, he received his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and enrolled in Purdue in 2021.

This attack comes in the wake of Indian-origin students facing increasing attacks in the United States.

Recently, another student from India's Hyderabad was brutally harassed, prompting his wife to write a letter urging for his safety to Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Earlier a 19-year-old Indian origin student named Shreyas Reddy was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio.

