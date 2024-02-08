Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

Ayodhya Ram Temple: How And When To Watch Ram Mandir Consecration On Jan 22 At Times Square

The event will take place at 12.20 pm in Ayodhya, India, on January 22, and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Digital Desk
Times Square Ram Temple
Times Square in New York City, US. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The historic consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be live-streamed worldwide on January 22 including at the New York’s Times Square for the NRI Hindu communities. The auspicious event will be broadcasted by the Indian embassies and consulates globally and will be live streamed across scores of temples, as well as booths. The event will take place at 12.20 pm in Ayodhya, India, on January 22, and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and 6,000 other officials. It will also be broadcasted across countries worldwide, including at Times Square in New York City. Here’s how you can watch the spectacular consecration ceremony on January 22 in New York.

Live broadcasts in NYC

The Hindu communities can watch the inauguration of the Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on January 22 on the digital billboards at Times Square in New York City, US. During the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, 2020, which was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the billboards streamed the entire ceremony for the Hindu devotees abroad.

The consecration ceremony, famously known the Pran-Pratishtha, will involve infusing the life into idol of the deity as a spiritual tradition. Vedic mantras will be chanted by High priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, during the ceremony that can be watched LIVE via the streaming at NYC. The 51-inch tall Krishna Shila (black stone) statue will be consecrated as idol of Lord Ram and it will be adored with Yagopavit (sacred thread).

Where to watch the event?

The inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple can be watched via the online streaming platforms if one is unable to attend the New York’s Times Square in person. The ceremony will b broadcasted via digital channels for the Indians worldwide. The coverage can be witnessed physically in person at Times Square. Scores of VIP guests from India and overseas are being invited to witness the consecration ceremony on January 22. As many as 6,000 people are anticipated to attend the event.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:57 IST

