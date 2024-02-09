Advertisement

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday made yet another gaffe as he mixed up a living politician with a dead one for the second time this week. During a speech, Biden mentioned interacting with the late German chancellor Helmut Kohl instead of former chancellor Angela Merkel as he detailed a 2021 conversation at campaign events to an audience.

The 81-year-old president was describing his conversations that he held with the European leaders at a G7 meeting in Cornwall in 2021. The meetings took place after the January 6 storming of the US Capitol. Biden narrated that he was asked by Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017, about how he would respond if he had known that the citizens stormed the British parliament and killed officers "to stop the election of a prime minister.” The summit, however, was attended by the then German chancellor Merkel. Biden's claims of interating with the former dead leader left the sudience wondering and flabbergasted.

Biden mixes-up late Mitterrand with French president Macron

This week, US President Joe Biden was mocked and his cognitive health was back in focus after he appeared to confuse the French President Emmanuel Macron with the former President of France Francois Mitterrand who died in 1996. Speaking during a presidential campaign, the 81 year old, often questioned for his declining cognitive wellbeing, claimed that he spoke to “Mitterrand from Germany” leaving the audience flabbergasted.

Ahead of the Nevada primary, Biden told hospitality workers in Las Vegas, “I was in south of England and sat down and I said: 'America's back.’ And Mitterrand from Germany, I mean from France, looked at me and said: You know, how long you back for?’' Mitterrand served as the leader of France from 1981 to 1995, while Emmanuel Macron has been the President since 2017. Biden was mocked online for his recent mixup by the former President Donald Trump leaning audience.

Biden, earlier yesterday, appeared to forget the name of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and ended up clambering for words. During a speech detailing the recent truce deal in the making between Israel and Hamas during the Middle East tour of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden labelled Hamas as “opposition” as he struggled to recall the faction’s name.

“There is some movement, and I don’t want to, I don’t want…to choose my words” Biden told reporters, seemingly hazed and confused. US President continued, “There’s some movement, there's been a response from…” as he took an unexpected pause leaving the reporters astonished. “There’s been a response from… the opposition,” he said, referring to Hamas. A few seconds later, the sitting US president was reminded the movement’s name by a journalist, “Hamas?” “Yes, Im sorry, Hamas,” Biden said.