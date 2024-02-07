Advertisement

US President Joe Biden was mocked on Monday for a gaffe after he appeared to confuse the French President Emmanuel Macron with the former President of France Francois Mitterrand, who died in 1996. Speaking during a presidential campaign, the 81 year old, often questioned for his declining cognitive wellbeing, claimed that he spoke to “Mitterrand from Germany” leaving the audience flabbergasted.

‘Mitterrand from Germany, I mean from France, looked at me’

Ahead of the Nevada primary, Biden told hospitality workers in Las Vegas, “I was in south of England and sat down and I said: 'America's back.’ And Mitterrand from Germany, I mean from France, looked at me and said: You know, how long you back for?’' Mitterrand served as the leader of France from 1981 to 1995, while Emmanuel Macron has been the President since 2017. Biden was mocked online for his recent mixup by the former President Donald Trump leaning audience.

"This is not a healthy sign,” said Conservative podcaster Graham Allen on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another comment slammed Biden, saying that he “also met Santa Claus during Christmas!”Meanwhile one other said, Biden “has revealed his superpower. He can talk to the ghosts of deceased European leaders.” Yet another comment read, "No rational person can look at this clip and reasonably claim that Biden is good for another 4 years. In addition to flubbing the name of a world leader, just listen to his cadence. He's stumbling, searching for words and just clearly not mentally all there."

Advertisement

Last week, Biden, often criticise for his slurs, and slip-ups, addressed the 2024 frontrunner Trump as the "sitting president” despite that he is currently holding office. During the speech made at the at a Democratic Party dinner in South Carolina, Biden said that Trump, his political rival was the "sitting president.” "I apologize for losing my temper, but it really, really, really, offends me," Biden said. "In recent weeks, we're starting to see real evidence that American consumers are facing real confidence in their economy we're building. Let me tell you who else is noticing: Donald Trump. Did you see what he recently said about he wants to see the economy crash this year? Sitting president. As they say in my faith, bless me father for, I mean, come on, man,” Biden told the crowd.