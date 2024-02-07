Biden Decries ‘Despicable and Wholly Unjust’ Drone Attack that Killed 3 US Troops in Jordan

Advertisement

US President Joe Biden on Sunday decried what he described as the “despicable and wholly unjust attack” on the American troops in Jordan, that claimed lives of three service members. Biden slammed the unmanned aerial drone assault by the “radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”

‘Patriots in the highest sense’: Biden

Calling the slain American troops as “patriots in the highest sense,” Biden pledged to honour the memory of the fallen troops. Biden said that “while we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups.” Without mentioning the exact figure, US President noted that “many” service members were wounded in the attack. A US official was reported saying that there are at least 34 US personnel monitored for possible traumatic brain injuries due to the attack.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Biden said in a statement. US “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing,” he added.

The drone attack was carried out near the north-east Jordan, bordering Syria. An estimated 3,000 American troops have been stationed in Jordan. The assault unfolded at Tower 22, a small outpost of US forces used for advise and assist mission with Jordan. A Jordanian state television quoted Muhannad Mubaidin, a government spokesman, saying that the drone attack happened outside of the kingdom across the border in Syria, Associated Press is reporting. US officials said that the UAV attack unfolded in Jordan.



Biden hailed the US troops who were killed, saying that they were “unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty. Unbending in their commitment to our country.” The US Central Command released a short statement on Sunday confirming the casualties, adding that at least 25 troops of US Army were injured and 3 were dead. Since the onset of the Israel Hamas war in October, this would be the first line-of-fire deaths of US troops in Middle East.