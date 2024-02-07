English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Biden Dismisses Trump’s Call to ‘Immediately’ Schedule Debate: ‘He’s Got Nothing To Do’

Trump said, “I’d like to call for, immediately, debates.” “I’d like to debate him now because we should debate,”

Digital Desk
US
Ex Republican President Donald Trump and sitting American President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday dismissed his predecessor Donald Trump’s call to “immediately” schedule a presidential debate saying that he [Trump] has “got nothing else to do.” Trump, who missed major debates in the primary, including with the former South Carolina’s governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, his GOP nominations rival, offered to take it up with the sitting US President Joe Biden. But the Democratic incumbent dismissed his request.

‘I’d like to call for, immediately, debates’

Speaking on ‘The Dan Bongino Show,’ Trump said, “I’d like to call for, immediately, debates.” “I’d like to debate him now because we should debate,” said the former president of US, the front-runner for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination. “We should debate for the good of the country,” he added. Biden, however, dismissed the idea.

“Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me too,” Biden said in his response. The US President was at Las Vegas. “He’s got nothing else to do,” Biden added. Trump and Biden are the respective parties’ nominees and have been trading barbs during the primary season.  Biden responded to former President Trump's challenge to an "immediate" debate on Monday.

Trump issued the challenge during a Monday radio appearance with conservative commentator Dan Bongino. He argued that a debate would be "good" for the country."I’d like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country," Trump said.

“I’d like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country,” ex President of US said. Trump had withdrawn from the Republican National Committee on Presidential Debates in 2022 saying that the organisation is “corrupt.” "They’re totally corrupt. They’re totally Democrat-leaning, that’s being nice when I use the word leaning," Trump said, as per NBC News. "They are totally corrupt, and they’re terrible. With that being said, I would do 20 debates even if it was organized by them. I’ll do as many debates as they want. I’d do a debate every night with this guy. But he’ll never show up to a debate,” he added.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 22:59 IST

