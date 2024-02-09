Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Biden Faces No Criminal Charges Over Handling of Classified Docs

The finding of the report could be released this week, but it is understood that Biden will not be criminally charged.

Digital Desk
Biden New Hampshire ballot primary
US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
US Justice Department on Wednesday said that it will not file any charges against the sitting US President Joe Biden. The president of the United States was being probed over his handling of classified documents found in his private home and office. The probe, however, was concluded by Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed last year by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead the Biden documents investigation.

The finding of the report could be released this week, but it is understood that Biden will not be criminally charged. The development removes the ajor legal hurdle against the Democrat leader ahead of the 2024 elections. His rival, the 2024 GOP frontrunner and the former US President Donald Trump is facing felony charges in connection with the case that accuses him of retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

White House admitted to probe in January 2023

The year long investigation against Biden looked into retention of classified material in his Delaware home as well as his private office that he used in between his service in the Obama administration as the Vice President and becoming president of the US. The White House only admitted that secret documents were found at Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the Ivy League school. It acknowledged that the case was opened by the US Justice Department in January 2023.

According to Barbara McQuade, a former federal prosecutor, Biden’s and Trump’s probe are completely different. “Trump’s case is completely different because of his wilful refusal to return the documents,” McQuade was quoted saying. “And the cover up.”

Published February 8th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

