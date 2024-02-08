Advertisement

President Biden acknowledged Donald Trump's win in the Iowa caucuses, declaring him the "clear" frontrunner in the Republican primary. In a post-election appeal for donations, Biden emphasized that the 2024 election was always anticipated as a battle between his administration and what he termed "extreme MAGA Republicans."

As Trump secured a decisive victory in Iowa, Biden's comments reflect his strategy to position himself against what he perceives as MAGA extremism.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

The president's outreach comes amidst a challenging period for his approval ratings, particularly concerning the U.S. economy. Recent polls, such as the ABC News/Ipsos survey, indicate Trump's popularity within the Republican base, with only 33% of respondents approving of Biden's performance.

Advertisement

In a social media post, Biden remarked, "Looks like Donald Trump just won Iowa. He's the clear front runner on the other side at this point. But here's the thing: this election was always going to be you and me vs. extreme MAGA Republicans. It was true yesterday and it'll be true tomorrow. So if you're with us, chip in now," providing a link to his campaign's donation site.

The president's appeal signals his commitment to positioning the upcoming election as a choice between his administration and what he perceives as the more extreme elements within the Republican Party.