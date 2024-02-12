Advertisement

US President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon on Sunday ahead of the IDF’s military operation in Rafah that has triggered warnings from Egypt and Arab allies of US. According to an agency report, Biden will hold talks with Netanyahu in first conversation since he labelled IDF’s response in Gaza as "over the top.”

After an Israeli strike killed 9 civilians, Biden issued the harshest yet response to Israel’s campaign, saying that the operation to go after Hamas had been an exaggerated one in the four-month conflict that has mounted scores of civilian casualties.

The ‘conduct of the response in Gaza’ has been ‘over the top’: Biden

At a news conference in Washington, Biden said, “I’m of the view, as you know, that the conduct of the response in Gaza – in the Gaza Strip – has been over the top.” Biden then emphasised on his administration’s efforts to open up Gaza so more humanitarian aid could flow in.

American broadcasters report that a frustration has been brewing inside the White House at Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu for shrugging off calls by American officials to transition to a low intensity phase to the war and reduce civilian killings. “I’ve been pushing really hard – really hard – to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza. A lot of innocent people are starving. A lot innocent people in trouble and dying. And it’s got to stop,” Biden said.

Amid warnings from Egypt and the Arab allies of US against pushing offensive into Rafah, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that the victory was “within reach” as his troops have destroyed three-quarter of Hamas, and prepared battle in the last bastion to root out the Palestinian terror group. During an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" Netanyahu said that the Israeli forces have defeated Hamas, and are preparing to enter the final stronghold in Gaza. Netanyahu argued that the IDF must continue to deliver the final blow to Hamas in the last stronghold.

Egypt warned that should IDF push into Rafah it will scrap the Camp David Accords, a cornerstone of regional stability for nearly a half-century. Egypt and Israel inked the Camp David Accords, a peace treaty that was brokered by then-US President Jimmy Carter, ex Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and then Egyptian Pres. Anwar Sadat a in the late 1970s that restored stability in the region. The treaty, signed on September 17, 1978, includes provisions that overlook the deployment of forces on both sides of the border. It came to be known as the “Framework for Peace in the Middle East.”