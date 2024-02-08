Advertisement

US President Joe Biden on Monday came under fire after he claimed that he has been “quietly working” to get Israel out of Gaza Strip after a group of pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted his speech. Biden was delivering an address at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, when pro-Palestinian demonstrators questioned him on the mounting civilians casualties in the besieged enclave, and demanded a response on what has he done to reduce the deaths.

BREAKING: Activists in South Carolina just took over Biden's speech to call for a ceasefire.



"20,000 dead Palestinians; their blood is on your hands."



Biden was shaken. He's starting to understand the reality: his war on Gaza is horrifically unpopular, and people are fed up. pic.twitter.com/qSSpRETAep — IfNotNow🔥✡️ (@IfNotNowOrg) January 8, 2024

Biden working to reduce Israel’s presence in Gaza Strip?

As the demonstrators were escorted out by the US security personnel, chanting "cease-fire now!" in relation to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, Biden said that he understands their grievances. The US president continued that he has, in fact, been working to reduce Israel’s presence in Gaza Strip.

"I understand their passion," Biden told the spectators. "And I've been quietly working, I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza using all that I can to do that. I understand the passion,” he added.

Critics of the Biden administration slammed the remarks made by the American president, saying that he was betraying Israel to gain more voters as elections loom in the US. "Joe Biden said he has Israel's back. But it's not true," California Rep. Darrell Issa wrote on X. One columnist, Karol Markowicz, derided Biden for his anti-Israeli stance. "Lib Jews tell me that yes they're disappointed in many Dems but Biden is ‘good’ on Israel. Take a good look and then face reality: ‘I've been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza. And using all that I can to do so,’" Markowicz said in her analysis on X, formerly Twitter.

"Biden also repeated the blood libel last month that Israel is ‘indiscriminately bombing Gaza.’ The IDF is losing good people every day because it is literally sacrificing its troops to NOT indiscriminately attack. But this is what the guy who’s ‘good on Israel’ says?” said American TV news producer. “Pro-Hamas extremists Biden should have spent significant time on in his speech on extremism — but almost certainly planned to omit — interrupted said speech,” Melissa Braunstein, a Conservative said on X.

Biden’s remarks came as the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a Middle East tour to deter the Israel Hamas conflict from flaring into a broader regional war. Blinken, during his Middle East tour, said that the establishment of a Palestinian state is imperative to the stability of the Middle East region. In his remarks made in Saudi Arabia, Blinken said, “I can tell you this: There’s a clear interest here in pursuing that; there’s a clear interest in the region in pursuing that. But it will require that the conflict end in Gaza, and it will also clearly require that there be a practical pathway to a Palestinian state.”