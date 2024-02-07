Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Biden’s Name Missing From New Hampshire Primary Ballots, Where Democrats Stand?

The longstanding New Hampshire law requires state to conduct first presidential primary and Democratic National Committee and Biden had an internal dispute.

Zaini Majeed
Biden New Hampshire ballot primary
US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
US President Joe Biden’s name has been missing from the ballots of the Granite State New Hampshire’s presidential primary despite that he’s a favourable candidate for Democratic party’s nomination.

Biden, absent on the NH ballot, has limited him to write-in votes as younger Congressman from his party attempts to replace him as presumptive Democratic nominee. US president’s name missing has stoked speculations that the incumbent might lose to likely the Republican nominee, the 2024 frontrunner Donald Trump in the general election.

Yesterday in North Carolina, I stopped by Eric’s house to have lunch with him and his two sons. I brought some Cook Out. They were an impressive family—Eric’s an award-winning educator and his sons are both athletic and academic all stars. We talked about the importance of… pic.twitter.com/UX9JMpWD4z

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2024

Biden: First ever president in more than half a century to not file in state’s in-person early voting

Having ignored the New Hampshire primary makes Biden the first ever president in more than half a century to not file in state’s in-person early voting contest, leaving only two other leading Democratic candidates Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips and author Marianne Williamson, to appear on ballot papers. The longstanding New Hampshire law requires the state to conduct the first presidential primary and the Democratic National Committee and Biden had an internal party dispute to change that trying to call in the first primary to be held in South Carolina instead.

The more diverse southern state cemented Biden’s first primary win in 2020 race, and while New Hampshire remained early voting state it is down to sharing it with Nevada. There are 21 candidates on the Democratic primary ballot in NH, including Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and author Marianne Williamson. Biden’s write-in ballots have had backing from the high-profile Democrats that include Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who believes that [Biden] “is gonna win, and I think that's gonna give him a boost of momentum.” The sleek turnout for Biden on primary day might turn out to be a disappointment for US President’s re-election campaign; and as a result some volunteers have been protesting to add his name on the ballots.

While the Democratic National Committee’s convoluted clash with New Hampshire legislators to change the state has left out Biden to vouch for write-in votes, he can still be voted for in the state. Biden placed  fifth on the Hew Hampshire voting in 2020 and hence has been convincing DNC to change the primary calendar to South Carolina, which is slated to hold Democratic primary on Feb. 3. The then president Lyndon Johnson clutched a win as write-in candidate in 1968 withdrawing from the race days later. How Biden will fare without the name and his decision not to file the ballot in the key state that has long held its first in the nation spot for voters remains to see.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 18:51 IST

