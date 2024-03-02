Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Boeing in Talks to Acquire Spirit AeroSystems Amid Quality Concerns

Boeing, accounting for nearly two-thirds of Spirit's sales, sees the reacquisition of manufacturing operations as a strategic move.

Boeing
Boeing | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Boeing has confirmed that it's exploring the possibility of acquiring Spirit AeroSystems, a major supplier of jet fuselages, as the aerospace giant faces mounting pressure to address quality issues in its operations. The potential acquisition comes in the wake of a recent incident involving an emergency exit door detaching from an Alaska Airlines flight, leading to the temporary grounding of all 737 MAX 9 planes in U.S. territory earlier this year. 

According to reports from The Wall Street Journal, Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems are engaged in preliminary discussions about a potential deal. Spirit, which manufactures 737 fuselages and other airframe components, was established in 2005 when Boeing divested some of its factories.

Advertisement

Boeing accounts for almost two-thirds of Spirit's sales 

Boeing, accounting for nearly two-thirds of Spirit's sales, sees the reacquisition of manufacturing operations as a strategic move to enhance quality standards within its supply chain.

Advertisement

The announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which has given Boeing 90 days to develop a plan addressing "systemic quality-control issues." The FAA is currently conducting an audit of Boeing's production and manufacturing quality systems.

After news of potential acquisition broke, shares of Spirit surged 

Following the news of the potential acquisition, shares of Spirit AeroSystems surged by over 15% on Friday, closing at $32.98 and pushing the company's market capitalization to $3.83 billion. Meanwhile, Boeing's shares experienced a slight decline, closing down 1.8% at $200.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

a day ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

a day ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prime Minister Modi to Chair Council of Ministers Meeting on Sunday

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  2. Espresso Makeup To Cherry Cola Lip, Makeup Trends Named After Food

    Lifestyle20 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | BJP Slams Congress Over Bengaluru Cafe Blast Probe

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Inside Floral-themed Dreamy Decor At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Venue

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. BJP Eyes Third Consecutive Term in Ladakh

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo