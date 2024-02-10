English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Brazen Daylight Robbery at Apple Store Goes Viral on Social Media

The viral video has sparked widespread outrage and concern, with many social media users lamenting the perceived lack of intervention during the robbery.

Digital Desk
Emeryville, California.
Emeryville, California. | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A shocking video capturing a daring daytime robbery at an Apple Store in Emeryville, California, has ignited a frenzy on social media platforms. The footage, which has rapidly gained traction online, depicts a masked individual clad in all-black attire brazenly pilfering iPhones from display tables before swiftly making off with the loot.

In the video, the thief, identified as Tyler Mims, a 22-year-old Berkeley native, can be seen methodically snatching dozens of iPhones, each valued at hundreds of dollars, and stashing them in his pockets. Despite the presence of a police car on the street, Emeryville Police Department clarified that the vehicle was unmanned, serving as a "ghost car" deployed to deter criminal activity.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

According to CBS News, the incident unfolded on Monday morning, triggering a swift response from law enforcement following notification from a vigilant bystander. The caller reported that the suspect had fled the scene with approximately 50 iPhones, collectively valued at a staggering $49,230.

Advertisement

Mims, now in custody at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, faces a slew of charges including conspiracy, burglary, grand theft, and organized retail theft. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday as authorities work to bring justice to the brazen theft that has rattled the community.

The viral video has sparked widespread outrage and concern, with many social media users lamenting the perceived lack of intervention during the robbery. Commentators have expressed dismay over the apparent normalization of such incidents, highlighting broader societal challenges in combating organized theft.

As the footage continues to circulate online, authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance in thwarting criminal activity.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

3 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

4 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

4 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

21 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IND vs ENG: Akash Deep ready to step up at the International stage

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement