Advertisement

A shocking video capturing a daring daytime robbery at an Apple Store in Emeryville, California, has ignited a frenzy on social media platforms. The footage, which has rapidly gained traction online, depicts a masked individual clad in all-black attire brazenly pilfering iPhones from display tables before swiftly making off with the loot.

In the video, the thief, identified as Tyler Mims, a 22-year-old Berkeley native, can be seen methodically snatching dozens of iPhones, each valued at hundreds of dollars, and stashing them in his pockets. Despite the presence of a police car on the street, Emeryville Police Department clarified that the vehicle was unmanned, serving as a "ghost car" deployed to deter criminal activity.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

According to CBS News, the incident unfolded on Monday morning, triggering a swift response from law enforcement following notification from a vigilant bystander. The caller reported that the suspect had fled the scene with approximately 50 iPhones, collectively valued at a staggering $49,230.

Advertisement

Mims, now in custody at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, faces a slew of charges including conspiracy, burglary, grand theft, and organized retail theft. His arraignment is scheduled for Friday as authorities work to bring justice to the brazen theft that has rattled the community.

Apple store 🫣 robbery pic.twitter.com/K2iN2ZSSN5 — fix Apple 🍏 (@lipilipsi) February 7, 2024

The viral video has sparked widespread outrage and concern, with many social media users lamenting the perceived lack of intervention during the robbery. Commentators have expressed dismay over the apparent normalization of such incidents, highlighting broader societal challenges in combating organized theft.

As the footage continues to circulate online, authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance in thwarting criminal activity.

Advertisement