Updated January 16th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

Vivek Ramaswamy Drops out of 2024 US Presidential Election Race, Endorses Trump

After a deplorable performance in the Iowa caucuses, 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Vivek Ramaswamy on Irno Dome
Vivek Ramaswamy on Irno Dome | Image:X/@VivekGRamaswamy
Iowa - After a deplorable performance in the Iowa caucuses, 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the 2024 US Presidential Elections. The proclamation from the Indian-origin conservative politician came on Monday night and after signing off Ramaswamy went on to endorse former US President Donald Trump, NBC News reported. The young entrepreneur who is known for his provocative comments entered the jam-packed race in February 2023. While Ramasamy gained significant momentum during the Republican primary debates, he failed to capitalise on the momentum in the Iowa caucus, where Trump gained a thunderous victory. 

“As of this moment we are going to suspend this presidential campaign”, Ramaswamy said. “There’s no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country," he added. His campaign faced a major blow days before the Iowa primaries after Trump took a jab at him by calling his campaign “deceitful”. “Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, “the best President in generations,” etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks,” the business mogul wrote on his social media app TruthSocial. “Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the “other side” — don’t get duped by this. Vote for “TRUMP,” don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA. The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!” he furthered.

Despite the attacks, Ramaswamy embraced the blow and insisted that he won't “hold this backlash against Trump”, calling him the greatest president of the 21st century.  “Yes, I saw President Trump’s Truth Social post. It’s an unfortunate move by his campaign advisors, I don’t think friendly fire is helpful. Donald Trump was the greatest President of the 21st century, and I’m not going to criticize him in response to this late attack,” Ramaswamy wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. 

Ramaswamy endorses Trump

While addressing a gathering on Monday evening Ramaswamy went on to endorse the former US President. “As I’ve said since the beginning, there are two America first candidates in this race and I called Donald Trump to tell him that," the Indian-origin American politician averred. “I congratulated him on his victory and now going forward he will have my full endorsement for the presidency, and I think we’re gonna do the right thing for this country," he added. Not only this, Ramaswamy is scheduled to appear at Trump's campaign event in  New Hampshire on Tuesday. What made Ramaswamy one of the most interesting candidates in the election were his provocative remarks. Over the course of his campaign, Ramaswamy claimed that the “climate change agenda” was a “hoax”, and insisted that he would increase fossil fuel production, while he also supported a six-week, state-mandated ban on abortion. An ardent advocate of Trump, Ramaswamy was one of the first presidential candidates to pledge to pardon Trump if he was elected. Not only this but when Trump was barred from contesting in states like Maine and Colorado, Ramaswamy pledged to withdraw from the ballots of the respective states. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 10:07 IST

