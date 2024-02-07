On Monday, over half a million homes in California were without power across the state. | Image: X

California: At least three people have been killed from falling trees as a deadly and atmospheric-river fuelled storm has caused havoc across California, United States.

Almost 38 million people across the state are under flood alerts. As per officials by Monday afternoon, the storm remained stalled out over the Los Angeles area and the National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that the storm will continue to hammer the region through Tuesday.

The storms turned deadly after firefighters responded to over 130 flooding incidents, and 49 mud and debris flows, and extinguished half a dozen structure fires.

This development comes as California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight counties.

“California is ready with a record number of emergency assets on the ground to respond to the impacts of this storm,” said Newsom.

Furthermore, two other counties have declared their states of emergency.

On Monday, over half a million homes in California were without power across the state. With the worst expected to come, residents have been urged to stay informed and be prepared for emergencies.

