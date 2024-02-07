Advertisement

Indians in the United States held a massive rally in California's Silicony Valley to celebrate the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on Saturday. The rally was taken out from Sunnyvale to Warm Spring BART station, Golden Gate. This was followed by the spectacular Tesla car light show. The event was organised to mark the inauguration of the Ram temple, and the Indians residing abroad carried the saffron flags bearing Lord Ram's image on their vehicles in the rally.

'California Indians celebrate Bhagwan Shri Ram Ji's homecoming'

The billboard trucks highlighted the excerpts from Ramayana. It was held by the 'California Indians’ to celebrate "Bhagwan Shri Ram Ji's homecoming.” More than 400 cars joined the rally that was started from the South Bay to the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

"Indians of Northern California are coming together to celebrate the biggest and proudest event in the modern history of India,” the organisers said in a press release.

The local temples and community organisations across the US have scheduled the celebrations on January 22 to mark the day that Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be inaugurated where several VVIPs will be present including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The car rallies were held in Washington, Chicago and other states in the United States.

The rally was organised by the community leaders including Rohit Sharma, Mani Keeran, Param Desai, Daipayan Deb, Deepak Bajaj and Bimal Bhagwat, the organisers said. “We cannot go to Ayodhya but Ram ji is in our hearts and this is our contribution and devotion to his homecoming," they were reported saying.