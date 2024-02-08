Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Caught on Camera: Massive Fire Breaks Out after Multiple Oil Tanker Trucks Collide in New Hampshire

Firefighters in New Hampshire worked together to battle the massive blaze that engulfed the skies after multiple oil tankers caught fire in the town of Epping

Digital Desk
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Hampshire - Firefighters in New Hampshire worked together to battle the massive blaze that engulfed the skies after multiple oil tankers caught fire in the town of Epping on Saturday evening (local time). The Exeter Fire Department took to X, formally known as Twitter, to inform about the situation and shared a horrifying video of the tragic incident. The authorities noted that the explosion took place at 76 Depot Road in Epping and involved multiple oil tankers. The department eventually posted several more photos from the site, adding that firefighters from multiple communities were working in the location to put out the fire. 

“Our firefighters have responded with mutual aid to this scene at 76 Depot Road in Epping involving multiple oil tankers reported on fire,” Exeter Fire Department wrote on X, sharing the video from the site of the explosion. According to Fox News, the fire started at North Atlantic Services, a New Hampshire-based company that offers snow ploughing, fuel delivery and landscape services. The authorities told local reporters that it could take up to six hours to extinguish the fire completely.  

Advertisement

Exeter Fire Department gives an update

Shortly after the whole ordeal, the fire department took to X and thanked the departments from other communities for helping in extinguishing the fire.  “Strong work by our Exeter crew and the many firefighters from numerous fire departments and other agencies that responded to the oil tanker fire in Epping earlier. The response to this incident highlights the importance of having a well-coordinated and robust mutual aid system,” the Department wrote on X. 

In a subsequent post, the department shared a quick behind-the-scenes of how they cleaned up their equipment after the fire incident. “Here’s a quick behind-the-scenes look at our cleanup after the oil tanker fire in Epping. Our oil-soaked hoses must be pressure washed to ensure they’re properly cleaned,” the department furthered. 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement