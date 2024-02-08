Advertisement

New Hampshire - Firefighters in New Hampshire worked together to battle the massive blaze that engulfed the skies after multiple oil tankers caught fire in the town of Epping on Saturday evening (local time). The Exeter Fire Department took to X, formally known as Twitter, to inform about the situation and shared a horrifying video of the tragic incident. The authorities noted that the explosion took place at 76 Depot Road in Epping and involved multiple oil tankers. The department eventually posted several more photos from the site, adding that firefighters from multiple communities were working in the location to put out the fire.

“Our firefighters have responded with mutual aid to this scene at 76 Depot Road in Epping involving multiple oil tankers reported on fire,” Exeter Fire Department wrote on X, sharing the video from the site of the explosion. According to Fox News, the fire started at North Atlantic Services, a New Hampshire-based company that offers snow ploughing, fuel delivery and landscape services. The authorities told local reporters that it could take up to six hours to extinguish the fire completely.

The crash truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has joined the effort by providing foam at the scene of the blaze involving three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels in Epping. The fire is now under control. pic.twitter.com/hPmuhPqixt — Exeter Fire Dept. (@ExeterFire) January 14, 2024

Exeter Fire Department gives an update

Shortly after the whole ordeal, the fire department took to X and thanked the departments from other communities for helping in extinguishing the fire. “Strong work by our Exeter crew and the many firefighters from numerous fire departments and other agencies that responded to the oil tanker fire in Epping earlier. The response to this incident highlights the importance of having a well-coordinated and robust mutual aid system,” the Department wrote on X.

Strong work by our Exeter crew and the many firefighters from numerous fire departments and other agencies that responded to the oil tanker fire in Epping earlier. The response to this incident highlights the importance of having a well-coordinated and robust mutual aid system. pic.twitter.com/vsNhDXLz5H — Exeter Fire Dept. (@ExeterFire) January 14, 2024

Here’s a quick behind-the-scenes look at our cleanup after the oil tanker fire in Epping. Our oil-soaked hoses must be pressure washed to ensure they’re properly cleaned. pic.twitter.com/DYLcyriQrW — Exeter Fire Dept. (@ExeterFire) January 14, 2024

In a subsequent post, the department shared a quick behind-the-scenes of how they cleaned up their equipment after the fire incident. “Here’s a quick behind-the-scenes look at our cleanup after the oil tanker fire in Epping. Our oil-soaked hoses must be pressure washed to ensure they’re properly cleaned,” the department furthered.