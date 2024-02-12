English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

'Disloyal': Donald Trump Slams Taylor Swift, Calls Travis Kelce 'Liberal'

Former US President Donald Trump unleashed lethal attacks against Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Former US President Donald Trump, Singer Taylor Swift with her boyfriend Travis Kelce
Former US President Donald Trump, Singer Taylor Swift with her boyfriend Travis Kelce | Image:Former US President Donald Trump, Singer Taylor Swift with her boyfriend Travis Kelce
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Las Vegas – Hours before Americans brace themselves for Super Bowl Sunday, former US President Donald Trump unleashed lethal attacks against Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. In a scathing social media rant, Trump called Taylor Swift “disloyal” and described her boyfriend Kelece as “liberal". While slamming the power couple online, the former US President also took Swift's meteoric success of her ongoing Eras tour and recent “Album of the Year” Grammy win.  The business-mogul-turned politician insisted that he was “the man” who made her so much money. 

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial. He went on to emphasise that Swift should not be endorsing US President Joe Biden and went on to call the 80-year-old US President the “worst and most corrupt” leader in the country's history. “There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!” he added. The Music Modernization Act which Trump was talking about in his post, was passed in 2018. The modernised copyright laws give artists more protection in the times when music is being actively distributed on digital platforms. 

Advertisement

Taylor's endorsement: A crucial matter

It is pertinent to note that the pop culture icon endorsed Biden in the 2020 US Presidential Elections, making many liberals speculate that she will be doing the same thing this year. One of the Biden supporters took to X, to remind Trump of Taylor's last endorsement. “Keep dreaming, Donnie,” the user wrote, sharing the picture of Swift holding the Biden 2020 cookies. Swift's relations have garnered attention in the political sphere as well with many rightwingers propagating conspiracy theories. Last month, theories started to mushroom where conspiracy theorists stated that “shadowy liberal forces” were manufacturing her and Kelce's romance to promote Democratic propaganda and their vaccines. Swift has not yet publicly revealed whether or not she intends to endorse a candidate ahead of the November 5 presidential candidate. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

13 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

19 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

23 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

30 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

36 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

41 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

8 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

8 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Mamata Govt Cornered as Sandeshkhali Turns Into Battlefield

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  2. Why Delhi Court granted interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

    Videos13 minutes ago

  3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Joins Kartik Aaryan Starrer

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Smriti Irani on Sandeshkhali: 'TMC Goons Abduct Women Every Night'

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement