'Disloyal': Donald Trump Slams Taylor Swift, Calls Travis Kelce 'Liberal'

Las Vegas – Hours before Americans brace themselves for Super Bowl Sunday, former US President Donald Trump unleashed lethal attacks against Singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce. In a scathing social media rant, Trump called Taylor Swift “disloyal” and described her boyfriend Kelece as “liberal". While slamming the power couple online, the former US President also took Swift's meteoric success of her ongoing Eras tour and recent “Album of the Year” Grammy win. The business-mogul-turned politician insisted that he was “the man” who made her so much money.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial. He went on to emphasise that Swift should not be endorsing US President Joe Biden and went on to call the 80-year-old US President the “worst and most corrupt” leader in the country's history. “There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!” he added. The Music Modernization Act which Trump was talking about in his post, was passed in 2018. The modernised copyright laws give artists more protection in the times when music is being actively distributed on digital platforms.

Taylor's endorsement: A crucial matter

It is pertinent to note that the pop culture icon endorsed Biden in the 2020 US Presidential Elections, making many liberals speculate that she will be doing the same thing this year. One of the Biden supporters took to X, to remind Trump of Taylor's last endorsement. “Keep dreaming, Donnie,” the user wrote, sharing the picture of Swift holding the Biden 2020 cookies. Swift's relations have garnered attention in the political sphere as well with many rightwingers propagating conspiracy theories. Last month, theories started to mushroom where conspiracy theorists stated that “shadowy liberal forces” were manufacturing her and Kelce's romance to promote Democratic propaganda and their vaccines. Swift has not yet publicly revealed whether or not she intends to endorse a candidate ahead of the November 5 presidential candidate.