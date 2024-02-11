Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

'Pay Your Bills': Donald Trump 'Encourages' Russia to Attack NATO Allies That Don't Pay Their Share

Ex-US President Donald Trump said that he would encourage Russia to “do whatever they want” to NATO nations that did not meet their “financial obligation”.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Former US President Donald Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Former US President Donald Trump | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

South Carolina – Amid the brewing tensions between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), former US President Donald Trump said that he would encourage Moscow to “do whatever the hell they want” if it plans to attack NATO nations that did not meet their “financial obligation”. The provocative remarks from the business-mogul-turned-politician came during a campaign rally in South Carolina. While making the assertion, Trump recalled an exchange with a president of a “big country” who asked him whether the nation would be protected if it is attacked by Russia. In response to this, Trump told the leader that the United States would not protect the bloc if they did not pay their fair share, NBC News reported. 

“One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, ‘Well, sir, if we don’t pay, and we’re attacked by Russia, will you protect us?’” Trump said, adding “I said, ‘You didn’t pay, you’re delinquent?’”. He went on to claim that instead of protecting the country, he would encourage Russia to attack. “No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You have to pay your bills," he added.  Trump's positive remarks for Putin have been under the radar ever since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war. Last year, the former US President described the Russian leader as a “very smart man”. 

Advertisement

White House calls the remarks ‘appalling’ 

In response to Trump's provocative remarks, the White House condemned the former US President's assertions and called his comments “appalling and unhinged”. “Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged – and it endangers American national security, global stability and our economy at home," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said when asked about Trump's comments. The remarks from Trump came amid growing concerns among the NATO allies that Russia might launch an attack against the Western alliance. In the past, the former US President has groused about NATO and even threatened to pull the United States out of the bloc. 

Advertisement

He has been demanding the member nations spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defence, calling for a level playing field. According to the report released by the group last year, only 11 of the then-30 member nations were spending 2% of their GDP or more on defence. In light of Trump's repeated threats, US President Joe Biden signed an $886 billion defence bill in January, that bars a president from unilaterally withdrawing from NATO. 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

15 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

19 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

20 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

20 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

20 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Government set to introduce National Creators’ Awards

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Veteran Artist A Ramachandran Dies At 89 After Prolonged Illness

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  3. U-19 Cricket World Cup Champions: A list of all winners and runners-up

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  4. Central Funds Row Escalates as Cong Stages Protest Against Amit Shah

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement