Donald Trump says People ‘Won’t Be Surprised’ by His Choice of Vice President

Former US President Trump on Saturday said that the people “will not be that surprised” by his choice of running mate as the Vice President. During an interview with Fox News in New Hampshire, Trump was asked when would he decide and announce who could join him on the ticket as his VP if he gets the ticket for the White House race. To this, Trump responded saying,“Well, it’s never really had that much of an effect on an election, which is an amazing thing, both election and primary. It’s never really had much of an effect.”

Furthermore, Trump continued, “I may or may not really [decide] something over the next couple of months. There’s no rush to that. It won’t have any impact at all. The person that I think I like is a very good person, a pretty standard. I think people won’t be that surprised, but I would say there’s probably a 25 percent chance that would be that person.”

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, ex Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Donald Trump Jr. ‘names on the table’

The 2024 Republican frontrunner was asked whether people an expect Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina to be his pick. Scott dropped out of the race for the GOP nomination in November. Trump said about the senator that he’s a “great guy.” “You know, he endorsed me. There’s an example, [Nikki Haley] comes from South Carolina, Tim Scott is from South Carolina. But if you look [at] the governor, great governor, another senator [Lindsey Graham], we happen to like Lindsey,” Trump said. “But [Gov. Henry McMaster] knows it very well. He endorsed me. It’s very hard for a governor to endorse somebody when you haven’t … I mean, Henry McMaster was the lieutenant governor under her and he endorsed me … What does that tell you?”

Trump revealed that he would not consider his political rival for the GOP nomination, Haley, should she drop out of the race. “She was OK, but she was not presidential timber,” said the former President. “Now, when I say that, that probably means that she’s not going to be chosen as the vice president,” he added. Americans are speculating former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as well as Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr., as options that are on the table. Last week, Trump’s son said about the contenders that “they’re very friendly.” He added, “I think they agree on virtually all of these things. They certainly agree on stopping the never-ending wars. So, I would love to see that happen. That would certainly be a contender.”