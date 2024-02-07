Advertisement

New Hampshire - Ahead of the New Hampshire primaries, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he is dropping out of the highly intense US Presidential Election race. In a video statement shared on X, formally known as Twitter, DeSantis announced that he was ending his campaign and went on to endorse Former US President Donald Trump. DeSantis's withdrawal came days ahead of the New Hampshire primary and the announcement left Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Former US President Donald Trump fighting for the Republican presidential nomination.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said in the video message shared on X. “He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents." he furthered. The Florida Governor's announcement followed a disappointing result in the Iowa caucus. While DeSantis secured the second spot in the Iowa Caucuses, his numbers in the New Hampshire polls were projected to be far behind both Haley and Trump. Shortly after the announcement, former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley called DeSantis a “good governor”. “He’s been a good governor and I wish him well,” Haley said at a campaign event on Sunday. “Having said that, it’s now one fella and one lady left," she added.

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." - Winston Churchill



DeSantis pays homage to Churchill

In his formal announcement to end the campaign, the Florida Governor went on to reference the Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill. “We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools, we fight the woke in the corporations. We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where Woke goes to die," the far-right leader averred. Meanwhile, Former US President Donald Trump said that he is very honoured to receive DeSantis' endorsement. "Very honoured to have his endorsement," Trump told Fox News Digital. “I look forward to working together with him to beat Joe Biden, who is the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country,” he remarked. Trump won the Iowa caucuses on January 15 and managed to solidify his stance as the Republican frontrunner. After DeSantis' announcement, Trump mentioned that he would no longer refer to the Florida Governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious”. "No, that name has been officially retired," the former US Commander-in-chief told Fox News.