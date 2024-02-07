Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 06:00 IST

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Drops out of US Presidential Race, Endorses Trump

Ahead of the New Hampshire primaries, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he is dropping out of the highly intense US Presidential Election race.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
US
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Former US President Donald Trump | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Hampshire - Ahead of the New Hampshire primaries, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he is dropping out of the highly intense US Presidential Election race. In a video statement shared on X, formally known as Twitter, DeSantis announced that he was ending his campaign and went on to endorse Former US President Donald Trump. DeSantis's withdrawal came days ahead of the New Hampshire primary and the announcement left Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Former US President Donald Trump fighting for the Republican presidential nomination. 

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said in the video message shared on X. “He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear, a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents." he furthered. The Florida Governor's announcement followed a disappointing result in the Iowa caucus. While DeSantis secured the second spot in the Iowa Caucuses, his numbers in the New Hampshire polls were projected to be far behind both Haley and Trump. Shortly after the announcement, former US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley called DeSantis a “good governor”. “He’s been a good governor and I wish him well,” Haley said at a campaign event on Sunday. “Having said that, it’s now one fella and one lady left," she added.

Advertisement

DeSantis pays homage to Churchill

In his formal announcement to end the campaign, the Florida Governor went on to reference the Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill. “We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools, we fight the woke in the corporations. We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where Woke goes to die," the far-right leader averred. Meanwhile, Former US President Donald Trump said that he is very honoured to receive DeSantis' endorsement. "Very honoured to have his endorsement," Trump told Fox News Digital. “I look forward to working together with him to beat Joe Biden, who is the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country,” he remarked. Trump won the Iowa caucuses on January 15 and managed to solidify his stance as the Republican frontrunner. After DeSantis' announcement, Trump mentioned that he would no longer refer to the Florida Governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious”. "No, that name has been officially retired," the former US Commander-in-chief told Fox News. 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 05:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic DigitalWorld NewsViral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

an hour ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Suspicious Boat from Kuwait Lands in Mumbai, 3 Held

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Eagle Trailer Out, Ravi Teja Goes All Guns Blazing In Action-packed Film

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement