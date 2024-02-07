Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Former US President Donald Trump All Set to Sweep in Nevada, says Reports

In 2016, Trump triumphed in the Nevada Republican caucuses, securing a 22-point lead over second-place finisher Senator Marco Rubio.

Digital Desk
Trump
Donald Trump points to the crowd on the stage during a rally in Iowa. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Nevada's Republican Party is gearing up for its caucuses on February 8, and all signs point to a decisive win for former President Trump. Despite the state-run primary scheduled for February 6, Trump's allies in the Nevada GOP have created a strategic advantage for him.

According to Mike Noble, an independent pollster specializing in the Southwest region, the move to proceed with caucuses is a clear effort to eliminate any competition for Trump. "This was clearly a move to basically set up where Trump really had no competition," Noble stated, as per a report from Axios.

Here is what you need to know

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, participating in the state-run primary, will not be eligible for any delegates, as the contest will not award them. A 2021 Nevada law mandates a state-run primary if more than one candidate files for president, and the state GOP clarified that candidates cannot participate in both the primary and caucuses.

The caucuses, scheduled two days after the primary, may play into Trump's favor. Caucuses often attract fervent and enthusiastic supporters, precisely the type of base that Trump has historically dominated.

In 2016, Trump won the Nevada causes with 22 points 

In 2016, Trump triumphed in the Nevada Republican caucuses, securing a 22-point lead over second-place finisher Senator Marco Rubio. Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald emphasized last year that caucuses provide candidates with an opportunity to mobilize their supporters effectively.

Behind the scenes, Trump advisers have been working with party activists to revise delegate selection rules in favor of the former president. California, with the most delegates of any state, has implemented a rule allowing a candidate to win all 169 delegates with a majority in the primary.

As changes to delegate selection rules unfold in various states, the bottom line, according to Noble, is that "Trump will get the delegates, and Haley won't get any credit for a quote-unquote 'win' in the primaries."

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

