Updated January 9th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Friend Not Meal: Consumption of Dog Meat BANNED in South Korea

The National Assembly of South Korea on Tuesday passed a special resolution to ban the consumption of dog meat.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
South Korea's national assembly bans consumption of Dog meat
South Korea's national assembly bans consumption of Dog meat | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • 2 min read
Seoul - The National Assembly of South Korea on Tuesday passed a special resolution to ban the consumption of dog meat. The legislation passed in the parliament paved the way for ending the controversial practice that has been in place for ages. According to the South Korean News Agency Yonhap, the bill bans the breeding, butchering, distributing and selling of dogs for meat. The legislation was passed through the parliament with 208 votes in favour while 2 lawmakers abstained. 

The bill was passed in a bipartisan manner with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) having jointly supported the ban, Yonhap reported. The imposition of a ban was demanded by many in the country amid growing awareness of animal rights and an increasing number of pet owners in the country. As per the reports, the bill has also called for providing subsidies to help people in the dog meat industry switch jobs. 

An initiative  supported by the South Korean First Lady

According to Yonhap, the South Korean First Lady, Kim Keon Hee, has also openly expressed her support for the ban. Both the South Korean President and the First Lady are touted as animal lovers and live with four dogs and three cats. As per the reports, legislation is slated to begin in 2027 as the country's parliament provided a three-year grace period for the people working in the industry to switch their jobs. Violators of the legislation could face a maximum of two years of prison sentence or a fine of up to a whopping 30 million won. 

Meanwhile, Animal rights groups also hailed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and welcomed the ban. "We believe this ban marks a significant turning point in South Korea's attitude to animal protection," Lee Sang-Kyung, a spokesperson for the local branch of the Humane Society International, an animal rights group told Yonhap. "(This) is a testament to the passion and determination of our animal-loving public and politicians who reached a tipping point to consign this outdated industry to our history books," Lee furthered. 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

