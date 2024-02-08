Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

From New York to New Jersey: 40 Giant Billboards Featuring Ram Temple go up Across US States

Several car rallies will also be organised across the US to commemorate the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple.

Digital Desk
Ram Temple Billboards Across US States
Ram Temple Billboards Across US States | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Washington: With ongoing celebrations in India and across the globe ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22, almost 40 bg billboards of Lord Ram and the majestic shrine have gone up in over 10 US states.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US Chapter, in association with Hindus in the US have put up the billboards. These billboards have gone up in New York, Illinois, Texas, Georgia, New Jersey and a few other states.

Advertisement

Additionally, Arizona and the State of Missouri are all set to join the list of this visual celebration starting Monday, January 15, according to the VHP, American chapter.

The association's general secretary Amitabh VW Mittal told news agency ANI, "The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony."

Advertisement

He added that to commemorate the historic and grand inauguration of the Ram temple several car rallies will be organised across the US among more events in the run-up 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers are expected to attend the grand temple opening in Ayodhya. PM Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum.

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement