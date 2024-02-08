Advertisement

Washington: With ongoing celebrations in India and across the globe ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on January 22, almost 40 bg billboards of Lord Ram and the majestic shrine have gone up in over 10 US states.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US Chapter, in association with Hindus in the US have put up the billboards. These billboards have gone up in New York, Illinois, Texas, Georgia, New Jersey and a few other states.

Additionally, Arizona and the State of Missouri are all set to join the list of this visual celebration starting Monday, January 15, according to the VHP, American chapter.

The association's general secretary Amitabh VW Mittal told news agency ANI, "The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony."

He added that to commemorate the historic and grand inauguration of the Ram temple several car rallies will be organised across the US among more events in the run-up 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers are expected to attend the grand temple opening in Ayodhya. PM Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum.

(With ANI inputs)