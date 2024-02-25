Updated February 25th, 2024 at 08:29 IST
Harlem Fire Tragedy: Indian National Dies in New York Apartment Blaze, 17 Others Injured
The Indian Mission in New York on Sunday expressed condolences over the death of 27-year-old Indian national Fazil Khan in NY's Harlem apartment fire accident
Indian National Fire Accident Death in New York: The Indian Mission in New York on Sunday informed that a 27-year-old Indian national has died in a deadly fire incident in New York's Harlem.
The deceased was identified as Fazil Khan. The Indian Embassy in New York extended support and said that the embassy is in touch with Khan's friends and family.
"Saddened to learn about the death of 27-year-old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in Harlem, NY. India in New York is in touch with the late Mr. Fazil Khan's family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in preparation of his mortal remains to India," the Indian Embassy in New York posted on X.
According to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), a lithium-ion battery caused a deadly fire at a Harlem apartment building on Friday.
Reportedly, 17 others were injured and dozens of people were displaced. Moreover, the raging fire forced dramatic and rare rope rescues.
According to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), a lithium-ion battery caused the deadly fire at the Harlem building, located at 2 St. Nicholas Place. The fire first broke out on the third floor of the six-story building and rapidly spread to other floors, trapping residents in flames and heavy smoke.
