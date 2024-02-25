Dramatic NYPD video shows the moment firefighters performed a life-saving rope evolution as part of rescue operation in the Harlem fire incident | Image: @NYPDnews/X

Indian National Fire Accident Death in New York: The Indian Mission in New York on Sunday informed that a 27-year-old Indian national has died in a deadly fire incident in New York's Harlem.

The deceased was identified as Fazil Khan. The Indian Embassy in New York extended support and said that the embassy is in touch with Khan's friends and family.

"Saddened to learn about the death of 27-year-old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in Harlem, NY. India in New York is in touch with the late Mr. Fazil Khan's family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in preparation of his mortal remains to India," the Indian Embassy in New York posted on X.

Saddened to learn about death of 27 years old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in an apartment building in Harlem, NY. @IndiainNewYork is in touch with late Mr. Fazil Khan’s family & friends.

According to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), a lithium-ion battery caused a deadly fire at a Harlem apartment building on Friday.

When escaping a fire, remember to close the door to prevent smoke & fire from spreading. Chief of Dept. describes what #FDNY firefighters encountered at Friday’s fatal 2-alarm at 2 St. Nicholas Pl. FFs reached the 3rd floor where the fire originated & where a door was left open. pic.twitter.com/o0tdcFmKcP — FDNY (@FDNY) February 24, 2024

Reportedly, 17 others were injured and dozens of people were displaced. Moreover, the raging fire forced dramatic and rare rope rescues.

When lives are on the line, @FDNY and the @NYPDSpecialops Aviation Unit work to coordinate rescue efforts. At this afternoon's fire in Harlem, pilots from the aviation unit helped direct firefighters to victims dangling from windows as firefighters made daring rope rescues. pic.twitter.com/TFeV6rvbFz — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 23, 2024

