Updated February 13th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

House Republicans Demand Biden's Special Counsel Interview Records

The push by House Republicans underscores ongoing tensions surrounding the special counsel investigation and raises questions about Biden's mental acuity.

Sagar Kar
Joe Biden गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में नहीं होंगे शामिल
US President Joe Biden. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
House Republicans are intensifying their scrutiny of President Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur's office, demanding access to transcripts, video, or audio recordings as part of their impeachment inquiry into the president.

In a letter addressed to the Justice Department on Monday, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, and Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith reiterated their request for information about Biden's interview, citing the conclusion of the special counsel probe.

Here is what you need to know

The trio of committee chairs emphasized their skepticism of Hur's decision not to recommend charges against Biden, highlighting concerns over the president's memory lapses revealed during the interview. They underscored the importance of determining whether any retained documents are related to the Biden family's business dealings, an area of investigation for House Republicans.

The special counsel investigation, initiated last January to examine Biden's handling of classified documents from his vice presidency, concluded without charges. Hur's report listed Biden's memory lapses as a significant factor, portraying him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

House Republicans also want Hur to testify before Congress

House Republicans are now negotiating with Hur to testify before Congress, aiming for an early March appearance, according to a report from Axios.

The demand for Biden's interview records sets a deadline of February 19 for the DOJ to comply. While the department confirmed receipt of the letter, it declined further comment.

The push by House Republicans underscores ongoing tensions surrounding the special counsel investigation and raises questions about Biden's mental acuity, a subject that the president and the White House have vehemently defended against.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 09:56 IST

