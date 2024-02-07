Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Indian Student Found Dead In University Of Illinois, Investigation Underway

An 18-year-old University of Illinois student, identified as Akul Dhawan, was discovered dead on West Nevada Street on Saturday morning.

Manasvi Asthana
As per the Champaign County Coroner Stephen Thuney's Office, a preliminary autopsy showed signs of hypothermia and no major injuries were observed
As per the Champaign County Coroner Stephen Thuney's Office, a preliminary autopsy showed signs of hypothermia and no major injuries were observed | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

An 18-year-old University of Illinois student, identified as Akul Dhawan, was discovered dead on West Nevada Street on Saturday morning after being reported missing by friends. The University police is currently investigating the case surrounding the death of Akul Dhawan, as he was found deceased on campus, according to reports. Preliminary information from the institute indicates that Akul Dhawan's death is believed to be accidental, with no initial signs of foul play, as per an official statement.

The Champaign County Coroner Stephen Thuney's Office reported that a preliminary autopsy revealed signs of hypothermia, and no significant injuries were observed, as per the Times of India.

Advertisement

Roommate alerts authorities 

When the temperature dropped to 1°F, Akul Dhawan's roommate reported him missing. Concerns grew when a friend, unable to reach him, called at 1:23 a.m., stating not having seen the student for an hour.

Advertisement

Tragic discovery

At 11:08 a.m., police and emergency services were dispatched after a University employee discovered Akul Dhawan on the back porch of a building. Unfortunately, he was already deceased at the time of discovery, according to the official statement.

Advertisement

The father of the deceased student shared that concerns arose among Akul's friends, who had lost contact with him regarding the potential of him freezing to death due to the absence of a coat. The police were contacted by him from their location,and a half-hour wait ensued but no assistance arrived in searching for him at his last known whereabouts. Unfortunately, he was discovered deceased, less than half a block away from where he was last seen.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Modi 3.0 Inevitable, Confident PM Outlines Vision For 3rd Term

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. Gadkari issues clarification on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Economy News4 minutes ago

  3. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  4. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News8 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan: 28 Killed, Over 40 Injured Amid 2 Blasts in Pishin

    World9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement