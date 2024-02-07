Advertisement

An 18-year-old University of Illinois student, identified as Akul Dhawan, was discovered dead on West Nevada Street on Saturday morning after being reported missing by friends. The University police is currently investigating the case surrounding the death of Akul Dhawan, as he was found deceased on campus, according to reports. Preliminary information from the institute indicates that Akul Dhawan's death is believed to be accidental, with no initial signs of foul play, as per an official statement.

The Champaign County Coroner Stephen Thuney's Office reported that a preliminary autopsy revealed signs of hypothermia, and no significant injuries were observed, as per the Times of India.

Roommate alerts authorities

When the temperature dropped to 1°F, Akul Dhawan's roommate reported him missing. Concerns grew when a friend, unable to reach him, called at 1:23 a.m., stating not having seen the student for an hour.

Tragic discovery

At 11:08 a.m., police and emergency services were dispatched after a University employee discovered Akul Dhawan on the back porch of a building. Unfortunately, he was already deceased at the time of discovery, according to the official statement.

The father of the deceased student shared that concerns arose among Akul's friends, who had lost contact with him regarding the potential of him freezing to death due to the absence of a coat. The police were contacted by him from their location,and a half-hour wait ensued but no assistance arrived in searching for him at his last known whereabouts. Unfortunately, he was discovered deceased, less than half a block away from where he was last seen.