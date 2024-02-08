Advertisement

Maryland - As the world gears up for the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the American wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a mesmerising Tesla Musical light show in the state of Maryland in the United States. In the video obtained by ANI, hundreds of Teslas can be seen parked on a field, performing the light show which is synchronised to the tunes of Jai Shri Ram. The people gathered for the event were seen holding flags inscribed with images of Lord Ram and chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Ram Lakshman Janki, Jai Shri Hanuman Ki' echoed the skies of the American state.

According to ANI over 150 cars took part in the show and were parked strategically in 'Ram' formation. Indian Americans from Washington, Virginia and Maryland came together to conduct the grand show. Not only this, the street where the show was conducted is named the ‘Ayodhya Way’ and the cars were gathered at Sri Bhakta Anjaneya Temple in Maryland. Since Tesla has the feature of conducting light shows, all the cars present at the event managed to synchronise with each other and emitted beautiful patterns that graced the night skies. The grand Ram Mandir is scheduled to be integrated on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of America organised an Epic Tesla Musical Light show in Maryland ahead of the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya on January 22. pic.twitter.com/8vG8WhHMIO — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

Each light depicts devotion and enthusiasm

The people taking part in the event expressed their delight and anticipation over the inauguration of the temple. "The show featuring all the 150 cars was performed using a software loaded via a USB flash drive. Each light is programmed differently to represent the devotion and enthusiasm towards Sri Ram Bhagawan ahead of the Ayodhya Mandir inauguration," Satvik Gudipati, a young programmer from Maryland, told ANI. "It's really inspiring to be here and be part of this tesla light show. Since 1992, I have been hearing that Ram Mandir will be built. However, it's only now that it is close to becoming a reality. Shri Ram is arriving to take his throne at his birthplace. I can now proudly say that Ram Mandir is set to be opened for devotees in Ayodhya," explained another resident from Virginia.

Meanwhile, the Indian community in the United States organised a car rally in Edison, New Jersey. In that particular event, over 350 cars took part in the whole ordeal. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in association with Hindus from across the US has put up over 40 billboards in 10 states, displaying the message around the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. According to ANI, the billboards have gone up in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, among other states. "The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony," Amitabh VW Mittal, general secretary, of Hindu Parishad of America, told ANI.