English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Lloyd Austin Rushed to Hospital Over 'Emergent Bladder Issue', Transfers Duties to Deputy

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday following symptoms of an “emergent bladder issue”.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Washington DC – US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was rushed to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Sunday afternoon following symptoms of an “emergent bladder issue”. Before hospitalisation Austin transferred his duties to his deputy, CBS News reported. As per the reports, the American Defence Secretary was admitted into the critical care unit and the Pentagon said that it is not clear how long Austin will remain hospitalised. Austin's office also noted that the White House, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Congress have been notified on the matter. 

"Today, at approximately 2:20 pm, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to be seen for symptoms suggesting an emergent bladder issue," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement on Sunday afternoon. Reed mentioned that Austin was admitted to a critical care unit of the hospital “after a series of tests and evaluations”.  “At this time, it is not clear how long Secretary Austin will remain hospitalized. The current bladder issue is not expected to change his anticipated full recovery. His cancer prognosis remains excellent. Updates on the Secretary's condition will be provided as soon as possible,” he added. 

Advertisement

Acknowledging the past mistakes

The notification of Austin's hospitalisation and the transfer of power happened within three hours of the actual hospitalisation. The rapid notification came after both Austin and his team acknowledged that they failed to promptly inform the administration and the public about previous hospitalisation. According to CNN, Austin travelled to the hospital with unclassified and classified communications systems that are required for his duties. The American defence secretary was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early December and underwent a procedure to treat it on December 22. However, he returned back to the hospital on New Year’s Day after suffering from complications as a result of the procedure.

Advertisement

Austin's hospitalisation in January became a matter of debate after it was found that his team did not inform Biden and other senior officials for days. Some of the opposition leaders even went on to demand Austin's resignation for keeping the matter a secret. In his first public address after he was released, the American defence secretary admitted that he did not handle the situation properly. “We did not handle this right, and I did not handle this right. I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis. I should have also told my team and the American public. And I take full responsibility. I apologize to my teammates and to the American people,” Austin said. Last week, the Office of the  Secretary of Defense completed a 30-day review of the notification procedures around a transfer of responsibilities, CNN reported. In the Sunday statement, Ryder mentioned that his team will continue to remain transparent on the matter. “We remain committed to being as transparent as possible about the review, and we’ll have more information once the secretary’s review is complete,” Ryder said.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

3 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

3 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

3 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

10 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

10 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

a day ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPI Goes Global: Payments Now Accepted in 7 Countries | Full List

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. More than 6,000 Camels to compete in the richest Camel racing festival

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. Farmers Protest 2.0: Will 2020 Re-Run Besiege Capital? Delhi on Alert

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor's Plan Of Becoming Farmer Went Wrong

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. 'If he is injured, why is he posting on Instagram stories': BCCI

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement