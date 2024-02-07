Advertisement

United States: The westbound span of Maryland's Bay Bridge was the scene of a major accident on Sunday, resulting in the closure of all westbound lanes for six hours and causing significant traffic congestion on U.S. Route 50. The incident unfolded when more than 40 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash, consisting of 23 vehicles initially, followed by a series of secondary crashes involving an additional 20 vehicles. The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) reported the incident just before 8 a.m., and after several hours of closure, the westbound span of the bridge has now reopened. The crash left 13 people injured.