A significant snowstorm is poised to sweep across the heavily populated corridor from New York City to Boston, bringing with it the potential for substantial snowfall and widespread disruptions. Forecasters are closely monitoring the storm's trajectory, which is expected to impact the region from Monday night through late Tuesday.

According to meteorologists, this winter's most substantial snowfall could dump as much as 10 inches of snow on southern New York and high elevations in Connecticut, prompting school closures and travel advisories. In Boston, the storm is forecasted to deliver 6 to 8 inches of snow, marking the city's most significant winter weather event since 2022, as per a report from Axios.

Here is what you need to know

The intensifying storm system is also projected to unleash even heavier snowfall along the southern coast of New England and in higher terrain north of New York City, with snowfall rates potentially reaching up to 3 inches per hour in some areas.

The sudden shift in the storm's track caught many by surprise, as computer models adjusted their predictions, guiding the center of low pressure further south than initially anticipated. This adjustment, coupled with shifts in the jet stream and mid-level energy, has led to significant alterations in the forecast, with New York City now facing the prospect of several inches of snow instead of primarily rain.

"This was due to shifts in the jet stream that will guide and intensify the storm, along with the track of mid-level energy that is key to producing the heaviest areas of snowfall," explained the National Weather Service's Boston forecast office.

New York and Boston brace for most substantial snowfall in years

The rapid changes in the forecast underscore the dynamic nature of winter weather patterns and the challenges in accurately predicting their impacts. Despite initial projections, both New York City and Boston are bracing for their most substantial snowfall in years, highlighting the unpredictability of Mother Nature's wintry onslaught.

As residents and authorities prepare for the impending snowstorm, it's imperative to heed weather advisories, exercise caution while traveling, and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this wintery blast.