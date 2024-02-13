Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Major Snowstorm Set to Blanket New York City and Boston

According to meteorologists, this winter's most substantial snowfall could dump as much as 10 inches of snow on southern New York.

Digital Desk
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A significant snowstorm is poised to sweep across the heavily populated corridor from New York City to Boston, bringing with it the potential for substantial snowfall and widespread disruptions. Forecasters are closely monitoring the storm's trajectory, which is expected to impact the region from Monday night through late Tuesday.

According to meteorologists, this winter's most substantial snowfall could dump as much as 10 inches of snow on southern New York and high elevations in Connecticut, prompting school closures and travel advisories. In Boston, the storm is forecasted to deliver 6 to 8 inches of snow, marking the city's most significant winter weather event since 2022, as per a report from Axios.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

The intensifying storm system is also projected to unleash even heavier snowfall along the southern coast of New England and in higher terrain north of New York City, with snowfall rates potentially reaching up to 3 inches per hour in some areas.

Advertisement

The sudden shift in the storm's track caught many by surprise, as computer models adjusted their predictions, guiding the center of low pressure further south than initially anticipated. This adjustment, coupled with shifts in the jet stream and mid-level energy, has led to significant alterations in the forecast, with New York City now facing the prospect of several inches of snow instead of primarily rain.

"This was due to shifts in the jet stream that will guide and intensify the storm, along with the track of mid-level energy that is key to producing the heaviest areas of snowfall," explained the National Weather Service's Boston forecast office.

Advertisement

New York and Boston brace for most substantial snowfall in years

The rapid changes in the forecast underscore the dynamic nature of winter weather patterns and the challenges in accurately predicting their impacts. Despite initial projections, both New York City and Boston are bracing for their most substantial snowfall in years, highlighting the unpredictability of Mother Nature's wintry onslaught.

Advertisement

As residents and authorities prepare for the impending snowstorm, it's imperative to heed weather advisories, exercise caution while traveling, and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this wintery blast.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

10 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

10 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

10 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

10 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

10 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

10 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

10 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

10 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

13 hours ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

16 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

16 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

16 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

17 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

17 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Live: 'Delhi Chalo' March Commences From Punjab, Section 144 in Delhi

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Pamela Anderson’s Bare-Faced Makeup Free Looks Draw Attention

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  3. WWE Raw Results: Explosive action unfolds as Cody Rhodes saves Sami Zayn

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  4. Biden Campaign's TikTok Debut Sparks National Security Concerns

    World19 minutes ago

  5. Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam Crawls Its Way To ₹15 Crore In 4 Days

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement