Updated February 27th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Asks For 'Gag Order' in Trump Hush Money Case After Dozens of Threats

An affidavit was submitted by a NYPD Sgt. Nicholas Pistilli, Bragg's head of security, to impose a limited gag order on Trump’s public statements.

Digital Desk
Donald Trump Republican US President Election 2024
राष्ट्रपति की रेस में ट्रंप का बाइडेन से होगा सामना | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg's office on Monday asked the New York judge to impose a “narrowly tailored” gag order on the former US President Donald Trump in the hush money case following dozens of threats. He cited Trump’s "longstanding and perhaps singular history" of attacking people involved in the case’s hearings. Former US President Trump already faces a gag order in the 2016 federal election collusion case in Washington DC. Prosecutors now seek a similar "narrowly tailored order restricting certain prejudicial extrajudicial statements by defendant,” as per the American broadcaster.

An affidavit was submitted by a NYPD Sgt. Nicholas Pistilli, Bragg's head of security, to impose a limited gag order on Trump’s public statements. In the motion, Pistill underscored the “extraordinary surge” in threats made by Trump against those involved in hearings of his ivil and criminal cases. NYPD Threat Assessment and Protection Unit estimated that Trump has made 89 threats against district attorney, families or employees in his office in 2023.

Trump's criminal trial to begin on March 25

The criminal trial against the GOP 2024 frontrunner Trump is set to begin on March 25 with the jury selection in the upcoming month, after a New York judge denied Trump’s bid to dismiss the ‘false’ charges brought against him. One of the members of Trump’s legal team, attorney Todd Blanche, said that the decision was “grave injustice.”

"At this point I can inform you that we're moving ahead with jury selection on March 25," judge Juan Merchan told the court, adding that the trial is expected to last for about six weeks. Former US President Trump labelled the charges as a "great double standard" and attempts of "election interference” as the trial begins at the time of a campaign trail. "We want delays, obviously, I'm running for election," Trump told reporters outside the courtroom.

The pretrial hearing in the case of the hush money payment to the adult star Stormy Daniels began last week. Trump has pleaded not guilty in the case, denying any wrongdoings or falsifying the business records. "We have been faced with compressed and expedited schedules in every one of those trials," Blanche told the judge. "We — meaning myself, the firm and President Trump — have been put into an impossible position,” he added.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

