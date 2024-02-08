Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Melania Trump’s mother Amalija Knavs dies aged 78: ‘My beloved mother’

Former First Lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, has passed away at the age of 78 after battling illness.

Manasvi Asthana
Melania Trump’s mother Amalija Knavs dies aged 78
Melania Trump’s mother Amalija Knavs dies aged 78 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former First Lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, has passed away at the age of 78 after battling illness.

Melania took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the somber news, expressing, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.."

Advertisement

The announcement came out after former President Donald Trump's revelation during his New Year's Eve event at Mar-a-Lago, where he mentioned Melania's absence from family gatherings due to her mother's health.

Trump conveyed his well wishes, stating, "Melania great first lady, so popular, the people love her she's now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering."

Advertisement

Melania's relation with her family

Melania's close bond with her parents, Amalija and Viktor Knavs is evident as both had been residing at Mar-a-Lago.

Sources indicate that Amalija played a crucial role in the family, being unselfish and caring for Melania, Barron and the entire family. Barron, in particular, shared a special connection with his grandmother, often spending significant time with her.

Advertisement

An insider revealed, "[Amalija] has an excellent relationship with Melania and Barron. Melania has always been super good with her mom as well as Barron. Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania and a lot more than with Donald at times."

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  2. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. China's consumer prices dip 0.8% annually, factory deflation persists

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News33 minutes ago

  5. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement