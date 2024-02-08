Advertisement

Former First Lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, has passed away at the age of 78 after battling illness.

Melania took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the somber news, expressing, "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija. Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.."

The announcement came out after former President Donald Trump's revelation during his New Year's Eve event at Mar-a-Lago, where he mentioned Melania's absence from family gatherings due to her mother's health.

Trump conveyed his well wishes, stating, "Melania great first lady, so popular, the people love her she's now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering."

Melania's relation with her family

Melania's close bond with her parents, Amalija and Viktor Knavs is evident as both had been residing at Mar-a-Lago.

Sources indicate that Amalija played a crucial role in the family, being unselfish and caring for Melania, Barron and the entire family. Barron, in particular, shared a special connection with his grandmother, often spending significant time with her.

An insider revealed, "[Amalija] has an excellent relationship with Melania and Barron. Melania has always been super good with her mom as well as Barron. Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania and a lot more than with Donald at times."