Nikki Haley Formally Requests For Secret Service Protection Amid Rising Threats
The White House told foreign media reports that the request was made citing multiple issues including increasing threats.
Washington: Nikki Haley has formally requested "Secret Service" protection as she remains the sole Republican presidential challenger to former United States President Donald Trump.
Haley while talking to reporters in South Carolina said, "When you do something like this, you get threats." She further asserted that this is not going to stop her from doing what she wants to.
However, the decision to provide her with Secret Service security will be made by the US Secretary of Homeland Security. This type of security is granted to "major" candidates under US federal law, usually when they're certain to become their party's nominee.
The United States Secret Service (USSS or Secret Service) is a federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Homeland Security responsible for conducting criminal investigations and protecting US political leaders, their families, and visiting heads of state or government
As a former president, Trump gets Secret Service protection for life.
Although, Independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr had repeatedly asked for Secret Service protection, but said he was denied.
Former US President Barak Obama was granted Secret Service security in 2007 amid security concerns as he campaigned to be the country's first black president.
