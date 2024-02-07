Advertisement

New Hampshire - As the race to the White House intensified, GOP Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley slammed former US President Donald Trump for confusing her with former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. On Saturday, the former South Carolina Governor questioned the “mental fitness” after he confused Haley with Pelosi while talking about the January 6 riots that engulfed the US Capitol in 2021. Haley's proclamation came as she addressed 200 voters at the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, a museum in Peterborough, New Hampshire, CNN reported. While questioning Trump's proclamation, Haley mentioned that she wasn't in Washington DC when the January 6 riots broke out.

“Last night, Trump was at a rally and he’s going on and on mentioning me several times as to why I didn’t take security during the Capitol riots. Why I didn’t handle January 6 better? I wasn’t even in DC on January 6. I wasn’t in office then,” Haley said at the event. “They’re saying he got confused. That he was talking about something else. That he was talking about Nancy Pelosi. He mentioned me multiple times in that scenario,” the former South Carolina governor added. She then went on to insist that the person who will be sitting at the Oval Office should be "mentally fit". “The concern I have is – I’m not saying anything derogatory, but when you’re dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do it," She explained.

Haley's jab came after Trump accused his former Cabinet official of “destroying all the information" related to the event. “By the way, they never report the crowd on January 6. You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley … did you know they destroyed all of the information, all of the evidence, everything, deleted and destroyed all of it? All of it, because of lots of things, like Nikki Haley is in charge of security, we offered her 10,000 people, soldiers, national guards, whatever they want. They turned it down," the former US President remarked. A senior Trump campaign adviser, Chris LaCivita took to X, formally known as Twitter, to cover Trump's gaffes. “Nancy ….Nikki ….its a distinction without a difference Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after he confuses her with Nancy Pelosi,” LaCivita wrote on X.

Haley brings out Trump's age

Throughout the Presidential campaign, Haley reasoned that Trump should not be running for the presidency at this age. “We need people at the top of their game,” Haley said in a Fox News interview Saturday. “I’m not saying that this is a Joe Biden situation, but I’m saying, are we really going to go and have two eighty-year-olds running for president?” she asked. The 52-year-old Former US Ambassador to the UN has been an ardent advocate calling for term limits and mental competency tests for any politician over the age of 75. Haley's attack against Trump did not stop at his age, she went on to question the business-mogul-turned-politician's close ties with the Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Do you know I had to sit down with him when we were in the administration and tell him to stop this bromance he had with Putin?” she said. “It’s dangerous, you don’t do that,” she said sternly. We’ve got a world on fire right now," she furthered. She went on to mention Trump's closeness with Chinese President Xi Jinping, alluding to the fact China gave the world COVID-19. “What about the fact that Trump praised President Xi of China a dozen times after China gave us COVID?” she asked. “He said he stood with China when they took Hong Kong’s democracy. He congratulated the Chinese Communist Party on their 70th anniversary,” Haley continued. Haley and Trump are expected to battle it out in the New Hampshire primary after Trump garnered a landslide victory at the Iowa caucus.