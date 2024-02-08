Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Nikki Haley's Iowa Rise Alters Landscape, Puts Pressure on DeSantis

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has emerged with a lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Sagar Kar
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the last poll of likely Iowa caucus goers ahead of Monday's crucial vote, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has emerged with a lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. While former President Trump is anticipated to secure a substantial victory, DeSantis is pinning significant hopes on securing a strong second-place finish in Iowa.

The NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll indicates a slight decline in Trump's numbers, with 48% of likely caucus goers favoring him, down from 51% in December. Nikki Haley has seen an increase to 20%, up from 16% in the same period, surpassing DeSantis, who has slipped to 16% from 19%. Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy stands at 8%, up from 5% in December.

Advertisement

Is a surprise on the cards?

As the candidates jockey for position, historical context suggests that Iowa's GOP caucuses often present surprises. The last two caucuses in 2016 and 2012 witnessed unexpected outcomes despite pre-caucus polls.

Advertisement

Trump and DeSantis enjoy higher levels of "extremely enthusiastic" supporters, with Trump at 49% and DeSantis at 23%, compared to Haley's 9%, as noted by pollster J. Ann Selzer. Selzer cautioned that Haley's apparent strength in the poll may not fully translate on caucus night.

The impending weather forecast adds an unpredictable element to the Iowa caucuses. With a forecasted high of -1°F in Des Moines on Monday, the turnout and enthusiasm of voters could be significantly impacted.

Advertisement

While Trump is expected to dominate the Iowa caucuses, the spotlight is now on Nikki Haley, whose potential to deal a significant blow to DeSantis adds a layer of intrigue to the unfolding political dynamics in the Hawkeye State.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 14:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement