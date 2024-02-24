English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Nikki Haley Says ‘Trump Will Not Win General Election’ Even as GOP Frontrunner Leads

“Trump will not win the general election. You can have him win any primary you want, he will not win a general election," Haley said.

Image:AP
Ahead of the South Carolina primary, the former US ambassador to the UN and the 2024 presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said that her GOP rival former President Donald Trump "will not win the general election.” Speaking in an interview with American broadcaster CNN, the former South Carolina governor Haley said that she believes that Trump would not win the upcoming elections.

"What I’m trying to tell all Republicans and anybody – Independents as well – anybody that’s voting in those primaries is if you want a change in the country, which I think the entire country wants a change, is we won’t get a change if we don’t win an election,” Haley said. She continued, “Trump will not win the general election. You can have him win any primary you want, he will not win a general election. We will have a female President of the United States: It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. But if Donald Trump is the nominee, you can mark my words, he will not win a general election.”

Joe Biden,  Donald Trump are ‘two most disliked politicians in America’

Some polls show that while Haley may fare better than the sitting US president Joe Biden in her home state, the former President Trump has a better lead in Palmetto State’s primary. "Don’t complain about what happens in a general election if you don’t vote that in this primary,” Haley said, adding that Americans can do better. Haley continued that Biden and Donald Trump are the "two most disliked politicians in America." 

Majority of the citizens feel that both the leaders are “too old” to run the country or hold office, said Haley. "We need someone who can work eight years straight of hard work, day and night, fully disciplined with no drama, no vendettas, just results or the American people," Haley noted. In response to Haley’s remark, former US President, Trump’s senior advisor Jason Miller told Fox News Digital, “Birdbrain would get crushed by Joe Biden so badly she’d even lose Texas.”

Published February 24th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

