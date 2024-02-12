Nikki Haley slams ‘Unhinged Chaos’ wreaked by Trump Speeches: ‘Makes Biden Sound Sane’

Advertisement

The GOP nominee of the former US President Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, on Monday launched scathing attack on the Republican frontrunner for suggesting that Russia must attack the NATO member states for not fulfilling their financial obligation. Haley noted that Trump made such comments in South Carolina about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization “because he [Trump] went off script. That's because he went off the teleprompter.”

"That's what you're gonna get, is unhinged chaos," Haley said. "And that only makes Joe Biden sound…sane,” Haley told Fox news. ”When you get Donald Trump making Joe Biden sound sane, it's more of the reason why Donald Trump can't defeat Joe Biden. They're taking everything he's saying and they're gonna use it against him," she added.

Haley slammed Trump’s remark saying that "when he said that, he put every military member in danger.""Russia has never invaded a NATO country. That alliance is rock solid, it's a success story for 75 years. We want them to pay more, we should do that, but the last thing you do is side with a guy who kills his opponents,” she told the outlet.

‘NATO was busted until I came along’: Trump

During a campaign speech Saturday in Conway, South Carolina, Trump said that Russia can do whatever it wants as NATO countries were lagging behind in their monetary commitment. "NATO was busted until I came along," Trump said. "I said, ‘Everybody’s gonna pay.' They said, ‘Well, if we don’t pay, are you still going to protect us?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' They couldn't believe the answer.” On question of whether America would protect its allies, Trump said, "No, I would not protect you," Trump recalled telling that country's leader. "In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay. You got to pay your bills.”

NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Russia’s attack on the member states will be met with a “united and forceful response." Stoltenberg responded to Trump’s remarks in a statement, saying, “Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk.” He added, “I expect that regardless of who wins the presidential election, the US will remain a strong and committed Nato ally.”

