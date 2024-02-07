Advertisement

The former South Carolina governor and the ex-US Ambassador to UN, Nikki Haley has won all the six registered votes in the traditional town of Dixviille Notch in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday. The Republican voters cast in-person ballot at midnight, giving Haley a sweep in the tiny resort town— the first place in the US to vote in the 2024 primaries.

The voters were outnumbered by more than 10-to-1 as they maintained the tradition of the first in-the-nation ballot that dates as far back as 1960. Haley, the GOP rival of the former President Donald Trump has got a clean sweep over him and all other Republican candidates.

Advertisement

A great start to a great day in New Hampshire. Thank you Dixville Notch! https://t.co/YcAv97OTdG — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 23, 2024

While the result aren’t indicative of who would lead in the 2024 Republican nomination race, it does show the how voters are inclined, politically. The votes were cast in the living room of Tillotson House, within the Balsams Resort under renovation. It was transformed into a congenial setting for the primary, and at the door, a 11 month old golden retriever Maxine greeted the voters and the reporters.

Advertisement

Some balloters do not believe that the voting fell flat this year with President Joe Biden ’s name not even appearing on the ballot and the last minute suspension of the campaign by distant second in Iowa caucuses, Florida state governor Ron DeSantis. Haley celebrated what she called the "great start to a great day in New Hampshire" in a post on X. She thanked the tradition town for her triumph.

In 2020 race, Biden won 5 to 0 in midnight voting town

In 2020, US President Joe Biden won 5 votes to 0 in the midnight voting town of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, that is located near the border with Canada. He went on to clutch a lead by a wide margin against his then-Republican contender Trump. "It's time to find what unites us as opposed to what divides us,” Les Otten, a local selectman who ran for Maine governor in a 2010 GOP primary, said at the time after he cast ballot for Biden in the township.

The principal owner of the Balsams Resort, this year on Haley’s win told the American reporters in New Hampshire that “it is special, it really is. It's what ought to happen in every community in the United States, where there is 100% participation, everybody votes. None of the six of us can complain about the outcome of the election, because we've participated.”

Advertisement



The unincorporated Dixville Notch in Great North Woods Region of New Hampshire has six registered voters, four Republicans and two independents that make entirety of the town’s population. Tom Tillotson, the town moderator, who has held the post sine 1976 was reported saying that the town gets “15 minute of fame” every four year as it continues the decades-old tradition. The voters here are said to have the historic tendency of eventually siding with a GOP nominee since 1968. But the town has fallen out of trend every few race, voting Democratic primaries such as Mike Bloomberg in the 2020 primary with three write-in votes, who failed to make a dent on Super Tuesday, Bernie Sander and John Kasich in 2016.