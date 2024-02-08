Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Powerful Winter Storm In US Unleashes Snow, Freezing Temperatures; Roads Shut, Flights Grounded

US National Weather Service said that the temperature would not surpass zero degrees in Montana and North Dakota, and in Central Plains states.

Digital Desk
US WINTER STORM
A car drives amid heavy snow brought by the winter storm in the US. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A powerful storm has hit the Midwest regions in the US, unleashing heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures, prompting several weather advisories in several parts of the country Friday. US authorities ordered a shutdown of the roadways, grounded flights and closed schools, according to the reports.

The US National Weather Service said that the temperature would not surpass zero degrees in Montana and North Dakota, and in Central Plains states, including Iowa and Minnesota, it will peak at 10 degrees. The temperature will slump to freezing minus 40 for parts of the northern Plains. On Friday, parts of Iowa witnessed 4 feet of snow with freezing gusts of winds. The Midwest states are expected to receive snowfall in the double digits on Saturday.

Advertisement
Man plows snow during the storm that battered several regions in the US. (AP)

Roadways ‘completely’ covered with snow

By Friday night, heavy rain will batter the Northeast states, into the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. The northeastern states in the US are still reeling with the aftermath of the heavy storms that triggered the flash flooding in the low-lying coastal areas, from New Jersey to Maine. The maps published by Iowa Department of TransportationNebraska, shows that roadways in Iowa and northern Illinois were "completely" covered with snow. A "Life-Threatening Winter Weather Alert" alert was activated by Iowa State Patrol.

Advertisement

"The storms and winter weather are yet only the first part of the story as a surge of Arctic air into the heart of the country will follow in the storm system's wake," the US National Weather Service said.

An infallable snowman falls due to heavy winds brought by snow storm. (AP)

More than 1,000 flights were grounded at the airports, including in Illinois, Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Some flights were delayed by 2-hour. In Midwest and Plains regions, schools were ordered to shut down as the temperatures fell to a single digits and below zero. "Expect hazardous to downright dangerous travel conditions today across much of the area," the weather service in Chicago said in an advisory. Schools throughout Georgia, Alabama, Missouri and Tennessee were shuttered as the expected storms activated the threat of tornadoes to the region, with high speed winds. An avalanche near the Stevens Peak in Shoshone County in Idaho claimed life of one person, while two others were rescued. The Law enforcement assisted the rescue teams to launch initiative for the search of the survivors.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement