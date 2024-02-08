Advertisement

A powerful storm has hit the Midwest regions in the US, unleashing heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures, prompting several weather advisories in several parts of the country Friday. US authorities ordered a shutdown of the roadways, grounded flights and closed schools, according to the reports.

The US National Weather Service said that the temperature would not surpass zero degrees in Montana and North Dakota, and in Central Plains states, including Iowa and Minnesota, it will peak at 10 degrees. The temperature will slump to freezing minus 40 for parts of the northern Plains. On Friday, parts of Iowa witnessed 4 feet of snow with freezing gusts of winds. The Midwest states are expected to receive snowfall in the double digits on Saturday.

Man plows snow during the storm that battered several regions in the US. (AP)

Roadways ‘completely’ covered with snow

By Friday night, heavy rain will batter the Northeast states, into the mid-Atlantic and southern New England. The northeastern states in the US are still reeling with the aftermath of the heavy storms that triggered the flash flooding in the low-lying coastal areas, from New Jersey to Maine. The maps published by Iowa Department of TransportationNebraska, shows that roadways in Iowa and northern Illinois were "completely" covered with snow. A "Life-Threatening Winter Weather Alert" alert was activated by Iowa State Patrol.

"The storms and winter weather are yet only the first part of the story as a surge of Arctic air into the heart of the country will follow in the storm system's wake," the US National Weather Service said.

An infallable snowman falls due to heavy winds brought by snow storm. (AP)

More than 1,000 flights were grounded at the airports, including in Illinois, Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Some flights were delayed by 2-hour. In Midwest and Plains regions, schools were ordered to shut down as the temperatures fell to a single digits and below zero. "Expect hazardous to downright dangerous travel conditions today across much of the area," the weather service in Chicago said in an advisory. Schools throughout Georgia, Alabama, Missouri and Tennessee were shuttered as the expected storms activated the threat of tornadoes to the region, with high speed winds. An avalanche near the Stevens Peak in Shoshone County in Idaho claimed life of one person, while two others were rescued. The Law enforcement assisted the rescue teams to launch initiative for the search of the survivors.