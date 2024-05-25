Published 19:41 IST, May 25th 2024
Prosecutors Seek to Bar Trump From Statements Endangering Law Enforcement in Classified Records Case
Trump recently claimed that FBI agents who searched his house in 2022 for classified records were 'authorised' to shoot him and put his family in danger.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Trump has already had restrictions placed on his speech in two of the other cases over incendiary comments officials say threaten the integrity of the prosecutions. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
19:41 IST, May 25th 2024