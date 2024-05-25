 Prosecutors Seek to Bar Trump From Statements Endangering Federal | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | New Law Against Paper Leak | Heatwave |

Published 19:41 IST, May 25th 2024

Prosecutors Seek to Bar Trump From Statements Endangering Law Enforcement in Classified Records Case

Trump recently claimed that FBI agents who searched his house in 2022 for classified records were 'authorised' to shoot him and put his family in danger.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Trump has already had restrictions placed on his speech in two of the other cases over incendiary comments officials say threaten the integrity of the prosecutions.
Trump has already had restrictions placed on his speech in two of the other cases over incendiary comments officials say threaten the integrity of the prosecutions. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read

19:41 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement