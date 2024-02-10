Punched, Chopped: US Man Kills 5-Year-Old Daughter Under Drugs Influence

Advertisement

Washington: A shocking and traumatising incident came to light where a father punched, killed, and chopped body parts of his 5-year-old daughter under the influence of drugs.

The accused identified as Adam Montogomery from New Hampshire stuffed his daughter Harmony's body into a tote bag and carried it to his workplace and other places before he dumped it like 'yesterday's trash.'

Advertisement

The 34-year-old man worked as a cook and dishwasher at a restaurant. The family lived in the car after they were evicted from their houses.

During the hearing at the court, the prosecutor said that Adam brought the body and worked as a regular and stored the body in the freezer where ingredients were kept.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in 2019 when Harmony went missing. Adam's wife Kayla revealed that he had punched the girl several times after she had two bathroom accidents in their car.

He then went about driving, had his meal, and did drugs as the helpless girl cried in the backseat.

Advertisement

He hid her body in his friend's car trunk, his mother-in-law's cooler, and freezer, and a ceiling vent in a homeless shelter.

He later brought blades and rented a moving truck in a bid to dispose of the body.

Advertisement

Though Adam had pleaded not guilty, but is serving a 30-year prison term while his wife is serving an 18-month jail term.