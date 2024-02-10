English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Punched, Chopped: US Man Kills 5-Year-Old Daughter Under Drugs Influence

The 34-year-old man worked as a cook and dishwasher at a restaurant. The family lived in the car after they were evicted from their houses.

Digital Desk
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Washington: A shocking and traumatising incident came to light where a father punched, killed, and chopped body parts of his 5-year-old daughter under the influence of drugs. 

The accused identified as Adam Montogomery from New Hampshire stuffed his daughter Harmony's body into a tote bag and carried it to his workplace and other places before he dumped it like 'yesterday's trash.'

Advertisement

The 34-year-old man worked as a cook and dishwasher at a restaurant. The family lived in the car after they were evicted from their houses.

During the hearing at the court, the prosecutor said that Adam brought the body and worked as a regular and stored the body in the freezer where ingredients were kept.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in 2019 when Harmony went missing. Adam's wife Kayla revealed that he had punched the girl several times after she had two bathroom accidents in their car.

He then went about driving, had his meal, and did drugs as the helpless girl cried in the backseat.

Advertisement

He hid her body in his friend's car trunk, his mother-in-law's cooler, and freezer, and a ceiling vent in a homeless shelter.

He later brought blades and rented a moving truck in a bid to dispose of the body.

Advertisement

Though Adam had pleaded not guilty, but is serving a 30-year prison term while his wife is serving an 18-month jail term.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

3 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

4 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

4 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

21 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IND vs ENG: Akash Deep ready to step up at the International stage

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement