Riots Break Out After Secret Tunnels Discovered Under Synagogue In NYC’s Brooklyn

Advertisement

A riot broke out after “secretive” tunnel was discovered Brooklyn, New York synagogue in the United States. The underground tunnel was dug by a group of young extremist orthodox Jewish men, that was found to be linking the synagogue with a women's bathhouse. The chaos ensued after the Orthodox men attempted to stop police and construction crews from filling in the tunnel.

An important statement about the tunnels under a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York.



Walking a tightrope: Chabad’s complicated relationship with Zionism.



Chabad lubavitch anti-Zionist Torah is a great danger to the Jewish community.



The synagogue where the tunnels are located… pic.twitter.com/FNYXDluP5t — Torah Judaism (@TorahJudaism) January 9, 2024

The group of men, who mostly were the teens and men in their early 20s, clashed with the police as they tore down the wood paneling and wooden support beams at the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Crown Heights. Temple from Eastern Parkway was stormed by a dozen of Hasidic Jewish men who, angrily, broke down the wooden pew in their effort to halt the police.

In a statement on Monday, the Synagogue leader Rabbi Yosef Braun condemned the attacks, saying the men who barged into the synagogue were “ready to destroy and deface the Holy Walls.” He slammed the incident as “mind boggling.” Synagogue was discovered in December, and leaders condemned the conduct of the men trying to stop the construction workers from filling the burrow.

Advertisement

Enraged, rioting men arrested by the NYPD

Footages viral on social media show group of enraged men being arrested by the NYPD. It is learnt that the tunnel was first found by a Jewish man who suspected the entrance in his house. It was later found to be the world headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch sect. The feud originated from the decades old tussle between the Chabad-Lubavitch movement against the synagogue leadership. The media director of the Chabad-Lubavitch, Rabbi Motti Seligson, slammed the group of extremist students who were trying to attain an unauthorised access into the facility.

Advertisement

MORE:

Director of Media at Chabad, @mottiseligson, has provided further details about the incident:



"Some time ago, a group of extremist students broke through walls in adjacent properties to the synagogue at 784-788 Eastern Parkway, granting them unauthorized access. Earlier… — Suhr Majesty ™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) January 9, 2024

“Lubavitch officials have attempted to gain proper control of the premises through the New York State court system; unfortunately, despite consistently prevailing in court, the process has dragged on for years,” Seligson said. “This is, obviously, deeply distressing to the Lubavitch movement, and the Jewish community worldwide. We hope and pray to be able to expeditiously restore the sanctity and decorum of this holy place,” he added. Yosef Braun, the rabbi who runs the synagogue slammed the incident as “horrid.”