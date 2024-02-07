Advertisement

Russia on Tuesday called for the Iran and United States to de-escalate the tensions after three American troops were killed in the Middle East on the border of Syria and Jordan. Kremlin was asked by the Russian reporters in Moscow to comment on the potential US response to retaliate the drone attack launched by the Iran backed proxy forces. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the tensions in the Middle East were high. He added, that steps were needed to de-escalate rather than destabilise the wider region of Mideast. Russia called all parties to exercise restraint.

‘We do not welcome any actions that lead to destabilisation’: Russia

Earlier yesterday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington will take "all necessary actions" to defend its troops in Middle East after a deadly drone attack on American forces by the Iran-backed militants. President Joe Biden's administration, however, clarified that US was not seeking a direct war with Iran.

"We do not welcome any actions that lead to destabilisation in the region and increase tensions, especially against the backdrop of the excessive potential for conflict," Kremlin spokesman Peskov told reporters. "We will not welcome the continuation of such actions, regardless of who they come from. The level of tension is high now and we need to take steps to de-escalate. This is what will prevent the conflict from spreading,” he added.

White House National Security official, John Kirby, said that the United States is not seeking a war with Iran, and is not looking to escalate the regional conflict that has rendered the Middle East destabilised. In an interview on NBC television, Kirby remarked on US President Joe Biden’s warnings about “very consequential response” to the killing of 3 American troops at the Al-Tanf base outpost near the border of Syria and Jordan. “United States is not seeking conflict with Iran or regional escalation,” Kirby said, as pressure mounted on the US President to strike Iran. US national security council spokesperson said that US will not have a direct confrontation with the Islamic Republic.