A three-week-old pup was found Wednesday, Jan 10 crying on Polpis Road by a crossing guard, Jamie Grimes, who called the Marine Mammal Alliance in Nantucket for help. Grimes helped keep the seal pup safe until a three-person team could arrive, according to the Alliance, who posted adorable photos of the baby seal on their Facebook.

“After a bit of bushwhacking, we safely crated the healthy youngster and transported him to a safe spot in Quidnet where he can rest in full view of the sea and head out when he’s rested and ready,” they wrote on the social media platform.

The seal was discovered just before 8 a.m. close to Sesachacha Pond, its distressed cries by the time rescuers reached after descending a hill. This information was conveyed by Pam Murphy, the board president of the organization, in an interview with a local news outlet.

“He was a feisty booger,” Murphy told the outlet. “He definitely gave me some trouble because he was really wiggly.”

Upon discovery, the small seal exhibited no injuries. Subsequently, the creature was transported to a secluded area adjacent to a snow fence and eventually returned to the water on Friday, as told by Murphy.

The president of the board mentioned that it's typical to encounter misplaced seal pups during this season, citing four calls received by the Alliance on Thursday alone.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if some of this frenzy of little pups booking it away from the ocean is because of these stormy seas we’ve been having,” she told a local news outlet.

The period from November to January is also known as "pupping season." After three weeks, seal pups are left on their own and some may become disoriented once their mothers depart. The Alliance advises residents not to interact with seals found outside their natural habitat but to contact them for assistance.