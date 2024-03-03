Advertisement

Former US President Donald Trump on Sunday launched a scathing attack on his political rival Joe Biden, saying that he was conspiring against the United States by leaving the southern border open. Trump’s criticism of Biden came as the latter slammed the GOP frontrunner as a threat to the American democracy.

Trump slammed the Biden administration’s policies at the southern border saying that “Biden’s conduct on our border is by any definition a conspiracy to overthrow the United States of America.” He continued slamming the Democrat rival, saying that he “talks about democracy. He is a danger to democracy.”

Trump slams Biden for allowing foreign armies into US

Trump faces 91 charges linked to four criminal cases including the attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. But the Republican leader slams all charges brought against him as a political witch-hunt. US Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with a “conspiracy to defraud” the United States, a claim that Trump objects to, denying any wrongdoing in cases that he calls as politically motivated.

Trump, who has won four primaries, has made the immigration crisis as the campaign talking point. Trump slammed the Biden administration calling the migrants as waging an “invasion” into America, he has used the term “migrant crime” for the undocumented aliens who are allowed via the open border into the United States.

On Thursday, both Trump and Biden made a tour to the southern border to take stock of the crisis that Trump says is “deliberate.” In his North Carolina speech, Trump claimed that Biden was bringing the “foreign armies” into the US. “That’s why a central question in this election is whether the foreign armies Joe Biden has smuggled across our border will be allowed to stay, or whether they’ll be told to get the hell out of here and go back home. We’ll take them back home,” he said.