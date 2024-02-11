Advertisement

South Carolina – As the race to the White House gets intense, former US President Donald Trump made a jab against GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley's husband, questioning about his whereabouts. At a charged-up rally in South Carolina, the former US President asked Haley where his husband was, NBC News reported. However, it is important to note that Haley's spouse is currently deployed overseas. The business-mogul-turned politician took the jab while recalling his meeting with Haley at his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump claimed that Haley pledged that she would "never run against him". The provocative remarks by Trump attracted attention from Haley who did not mince her words in her rebuke.

“Then she comes over to see me at Mar-a-Lago. ‘Sir, I will never run against you.’ She brought her husband. Where’s your husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He’s gone! He knew. He knew,” Trump said at a rally on Saturday. The husband of former UN ambassador to the UN, Michael Haley, is currently deployed in Africa with the South Carolina Army National Guard in support of the United States Africa Command. This is his second active-duty deployment overseas. Another interesting fact to note is that former first lady Melania Trump has not joined her husband for any public campaign as of now. She also did not appear alongside him at any of the former US President's court appearances.

Haley hits back

Shortly after Trump's snide remarks stirred headlines, Haley came out with a strong rebuttal inviting the former US president to say it to her face in a debate. “And I'll say this, Donald, if you have something to say, don't say it behind my back. Get on a debate stage and say it to my face,” the former South Carolina governor said at a campaign event in Gilbert, South Carolina, ABC News reported. Haley then went on to insist that anyone who mocks the service of combat veteran should not be the country's president. “I have long talked about the fact that we need to have mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75. Donald Trump claims that he would pass that — maybe he would, maybe he wouldn't. But if you mock the service of a combat veteran, you don't deserve a driver's license, let alone being President of the United States,” she explained.

Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief. https://t.co/AfN3u4AsJc — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 10, 2024

Haley took her attack to X, formally known as Twitter, where she mentioned that Trump does not know anything about “serving the country”. “Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about. Someone who continually disrespects the sacrifices of military families has no business being commander in chief,” Haley wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. Not only this, Maj. Haley also responded to Trump's attack by sharing a meme. Bold white text overlayed a portrait of a wolf and read: "The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest ones to lead the pack." In the post on X, Major Haley went on to tag Trump along with multiple news outlets.