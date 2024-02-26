Advertisement

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday compared himself to the infamous American mob boss Al Capone during his speech at CPAC. As the GOP frontrunner won the South Carolina primary, he remarked on the prospect of winning the White House tenure for the second term after defeating his rival Nikki Haley. Trump spoke to the crowd about his legal woes, saying that he has been “indicted more times than Alphonse Capone, Scarface.”

“If he had dinner with you and he didn’t like the smile on your face - thought you were mocking him by smiling - you would be dead before you went home and said hello to your wife,” Trump said.

Trump compares himself to Navalny

Trump had previously compared himself to Russia's jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny drawing a parallel between the civil and criminal charges pressed against him with that of the Kremlin critic. Trump, during the Fox News Town Hall, stated that he is like Alexei Navalny who recently died whilst serving his sentence at a Russian prison cell. Trump drew comparison between criminal indictments with Navalny who was imprisoned on charges of corruption and embezzlement of other people's property through deception. “It’s a horrible thing,” former US President Trump and the 2024 GOP frontrunner said. "But it’s happening in our country too,” he reminded. “We are turning into a communist country in many ways. And if you look at it, I’m the leading candidate. I got indicted — I never heard of being indicted.” donors at a private San Francisco home.

Trump suggested that the Russian political opponent of President Vladimir Putin, and the Kremlin critic Navalny “would have been better off” if he had chosen to carry out his political advocacy from “outside the danger of Russia.” Trump called Navalny a “very brave guy because he went back he could have stayed away.” He added, “frankly, probably would have been a lot better off staying away and talking from outside of the country as opposed to having to go back in because people thought that could happen and it did happen.” Navalny was indicted by Moscow's Lefortovo Court over charges of fraud and corruption.