Updated January 18th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Trump Doesn’t Need White Women Voters, ‘There’s Julio and Jamal Ready’: US Congressman

Florida Congressman used the stereotypical names and racial and ethnic groups slur to describe the voter base of the former commander-in-chief.

Digital Desk
trump
The Florida congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and former US President Donald Trump. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Florida congressman, Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Wednesday said that the former US President Donald Trump has attracted a diverse coalition to the Republican Party, and that he is not worried about losing white women voters. In a televised interview with Newsmax, Gaetz touted Trump’s decisive victory in the Iowa caucuses, and normalised Republican frontrunner losing out on the American women’s vote.

‘For every Karen we lose, there’s a Julio and a Jamal ready’: Gaetz

Florida Congressman used the stereotypical names and racial and ethnic groups slur to describe the voter base of the former commander in chief. “This is the blue collar realignment of the Republican Party and what I can tell you is for every Karen we lose, there’s a Julio and a Jamal ready to sign up for the MAGA movement,” said Gaetz, adding that this “bodes well for our ability to be more diverse and to be more durable as we head into not only the rest of the primary contest, but also the general election.”

The US Senator was responded to by the host that when Trump was the president, “it was better for all people, not just people of certain races.” Gaetz acknowledged, “Yes.” “Karen” is racial slur used to describe suburban White women, they are generally perceived as the entitled and rude. “Julio” and “Jamal” are ethnic slurs for the Hispanic and African-American men.

Gaetz also hailed Trump’s Iowa caucuses victory saying that “there isn't a quiet Trump voter out there. They show up." DeSantis and Haley,”are wonderful people but they're not going to be president,” he added. Furthermore the Florida Congressman said, “There is a relentlessness and a persistence in the Trump campaign that I think really emerges out of the candidate himself.” He continued, “In Iowa, this victory was so huge and really it was a testament to the resiliency of the Trump voter,” he added. “Because you had the worst conditions possible, historically, challenging weather and ice and these folks came out and voted overwhelmingly for the president.”

Trump smacked a record win in the contested Iowa Republican caucus with a margin of victory exceeding Bob Dole’s nearly 13-percentage-point victory in 1988. The GOP contest now loves to New Hampshire, which will hold the first-in-the-nation primary on Jan. 23. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

